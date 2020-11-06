Trump, allies pledge fight in election as some acknowledge possible defeat

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE and his allies on Friday insisted the presidential race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE was not over and pledged to pursue unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, even as some aides privately reckoned with the fact that Biden was closing in on a victory.

With votes still being counted across the country, Biden in the last 24 hours has pulled ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, padded his lead in Nevada and retained a margin over the president in Arizona.

The tallies give Biden multiple paths to becoming president-elect, and networks could call the race for him as early as Friday afternoon. Biden is expected to speak on Friday night.

Despite the dire electoral math, Trump and his allies signaled they are geared up for a fight.

The campaign issued a statement attributed to Trump in which the president called for "full transparency into all vote counting and election certification," adding "this is no longer about any single election."

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government," Trump said. "I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."

The campaign had two lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia quickly dismissed but is pursuing challenges in Pennsylvania and indicated it may do the same in Nevada. People close to the Trump campaign and White House acknowledged it would be difficult to claw back enough votes to make a difference in Pennsylvania or Michigan in particular, and Georgia's elections are run by Republicans.

Conversation has percolated among some White House aides about how and when they will need to approach Trump about the reality of a looming defeat. Sources close to the administration suggested Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpOvernight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria Times Square billboards featuring Ivanka Trump, Kushner moved to Florida before Election Day Trump officials blur lines on campaigning, governing MORE, Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerOn The Money: Powell says 'concerning' rise in COVID-19 cases could hinder economic recovery | House Democrats withdraw appeal in case over Trump's New York tax returns | Initial jobless claims dip to 751,000 Apartment company co-owned by Jared Kushner files hundreds of eviction notices: report Aides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report MORE, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFlorida poll worker details alleged harassment, assault from Trump supporters: 'We were in a war zone' Ohio's GOP governor wishes Trump had 'a more happy relationship with masks' Surgeon general pleads not guilty to charge of being in park closed for coronavirus MORE and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts George Floyd's brother: Biden 'deserves a chance to prove himself worthy' MORE (R-Ky.) were among those best suited to do so.

Those sources expressed uncertainty about what the next two months could look like if Biden is declared president-elect or how Trump would act. Senators on Friday mused about the prospect of an economic relief package, and the nation is facing a worsening pandemic.

The president is unlikely to formally concede, but top White House economic aide Larry Kudlow Larry KudlowMORE told CNBC on Friday morning that he fully expected there to be a peaceful transition of power.

"This is the greatest democracy in the world, and we abide by the rule of law. And so will this president," Kudlow said.

In the meantime, Trump and many of his fiercest GOP supporters spent Thursday night and Friday morning claiming voting irregularities or fraud — despite the fact that there is no evidence of untoward behavior in the vote tabulations and the campaign has thus far not produced any concrete evidence of fraud.

Campaign officials were adamant that they needed time to track down possible leads.

"It’s funny that we rush to judgment, we want to get this election over with, but if there is election fraud, which everyone accuses or says there wasn’t, or if there were these irregularities, we need to pursue them," said Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Aides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Sunday shows - Election countdown dominates MORE, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night House GOP celebrates unexpected gains MORE (R-Calif.) went a step further late Thursday, declaring "President Trump won this election."

Trump earlier this week, however, had urged on Twitter for votes to completely stop, a message that appeared to reflect the fact that continuing counts would cut into his lead. Stopping the counts earlier this week also would have had the effect of leaving Biden as president-elect, since he already had leads in enough states to clear 270 electoral votes.

Some White House officials have taken a more careful approach while standing by Trump. The president's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, tweeted Friday morning that "Every legally cast vote should be counted." Vice President Pence issued a similar message on Thursday night.

Some in the GOP have expressed skepticism about the president's claims of fraud.

"I am not aware of any significant fraud, any significant wrongdoing," Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyAppeals court rules NSA's bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel GOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy MORE (R-Pa.) said Friday morning.

Chris Christie Chris ChristieHogan rebukes Trump over election remarks Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump's 'authoritarian' declaration of victory Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE, who serves as an informal adviser to Trump, urged the president late Thursday to back up his claims with evidence.

"This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing," Christie said on ABC. "And we cannot permit inflammation without information."