Former Trump campaign chief Parscale reportedly planning to write a book

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report MORE is reportedly working on a book deal after being removed from his post atop Trump's reelection campaign earlier this year.

Parscale has told multiple people he is planning to write a book, Bloomberg reported Friday. The former campaign chief has reportedly said he has signed with a literary agent and is in talks with a potential publisher.

Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the situation, reported that the revelation has prompted concerns among some advisers to Trump that the former top campaign official could disclose damaging information about the president and his family.

Parscale, who has remained a close ally to Trump for nearly a decade, has reportedly already written some of the book, and two of the sources told Bloomberg that a potential book deal could be worth seven figures.

The former campaign chief has not made any formal announcement and the sources spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. Parscale did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

The news comes as Trump trails Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE in vote tallies in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

The Associated Press and Fox News have projected Biden as the winner of Arizona, though other news outlets — including The New York Times — have not. The Trump campaign has also moved to contest ballots in multiple states.

Parscale appeared to jab the Trump campaign in a tweet Friday, writing that Trump out-performed among Latino voters due to the work of an aide who has since left the team.

The Trump campaign Latino outreach program was run by a Latino woman, Hannah Castillo and she should get credit for an amazing job! Too bad she wasn’t there the last couple months. https://t.co/EwO6vUsh2H — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the former campaign official on Thursday joined calls for Republican 2024 hopefuls to come forward and "start saying something."

Multiple Trump allies have called for absentee ballot counting to be halted amid the president's claims, made without evidence, that there have been multiple instances of voter fraud and that Democrats were attempting to steal the election from him.

If you want to win in 2024 as a Republican. I would probably start saying something. Just saying. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 6, 2020

The former campaign official tweeted Friday afternoon that the country "needs to rethink elections.”

“We have the ability and the technology that the people of this country are fairly represented,” Parscale wrote. “It is time for all of us just say, my vote should count. Make it transparent. Make it fair. Just stop and make it right.”

This country needs to rethink elections.



We have the ability and the technology that the people of this country are fairly represented.



It is time for all of us just say, my vote should count. Make it transparent. Make it fair. Just stop and make it right. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 6, 2020

Parscale, who remained with the campaign to oversee digital strategy after being replaced in the top role by Bill StepienBill StepienThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden The Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Winners and losers from 2020's election MORE in July, announced in September that he would be stepping away from the campaign completely.

He told Politico in a statement at the time that he intended to “focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress.”

The statement followed news that Parscale had been hospitalized days earlier after his wife reported he was at their Fort Lauderdale, Fla., home with guns and threatening to harm himself.

Parscale was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act, which allows authorities to detain someone who may be a threat to themselves or others. He was later released.