Stacey Abrams earns praise as Biden leads in Georgia

Public figures lauded voting rights activist candidate Stacey Abrams, as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE gained a razor thin lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE Friday morning in the Peach State, long thought to be a Republican stronghold.

As of 3 p.m. EST, Biden led Trump by just over 1,600 votes, a tally below a half a percentage point, and a recount is expected.

A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't carried Georgia since 1992, when former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Biden wins Arizona Trump and Biden battle for the White House: live updates MORE won the state.

Current and former lawmakers and officials took to Twitter on Friday to commend the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate for her work helping people in the Peach State register to vote and make their ballots count.

“Either way this goes in Georgia, we owe @staceyabrams our greatest gratitude and respect. Rarely does one person deserve such disproportionate credit for major progress and change,” former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser Susan Rice tweeted.

Former secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNearly 57 million tune in election night, down 20 percent from 2016 Here's why Trump made gains with Florida's Hispanic voters Biden win would leave GOP poised for 2024 comeback MORE simply wrote, "And thank YOU, Stacey. Thank you," quote tweeting a post from Abrams thanking various organizations for their work helping them get out the vote.

And thank YOU, Stacey. Thank you. https://t.co/6ZgjYWi6Iu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2020

Former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett Valerie June JarrettThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Goldman Sachs - Pelosi, Mnuchin push stimulus talks forward, McConnell applies brakes Jacobin Editor-at-Large: Valerie Jarrett's support for Citigroup executive's mayoral campaign 'microcosm' of Democrats' relationship with Wall Street Hollywood gives Biden's digital campaign final star-studded push MORE quoted the same tweet as Hillary Clinton, stating that Abrams had forgotten to thank one person — herself.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez knocks McCaskill over comments about Democrats leaving voters behind Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump's 'authoritarian' declaration of victory All four 'squad' members easily win reelection MORE (D-N.Y.) added in her own tweet that the work that Abrams has done in Georgia was “nothing short of remarkable.”

What they have done - from @staceyabrams & @fairfightaction to @ConMijente and the whole underrecognized legion of organizers- is nothing short of remarkable. Give them their flowers — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Fellow New York progressive Congressman-elect Jamaal Bowman also tweeted thanking Abrams.

"Black women save this democracy over and over. Thank you @staceyabrams," he said.

Black women save this democracy over and over. Thank you @staceyabrams. https://t.co/PHhyw9ohZO — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 6, 2020

Her work in the Peach State also gained recognition and thanks from Hollywood actors and basketball superstar LeBron James.

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis tweeted her gratitude Friday saying, "@StaceyAbrams!! This American citizen would love to thank you from the bottom of her heart!! #GodBlessGeorgia #ThisIsWhatVisionLooksLike #ProudToBeABlackWoman."

Comedian Billy Eichner and late night talk show host James Corden, who is not American, also chimed in to the praise.

Reading about Stacey Abrams this past 24 hours has been beyond inspiring.What she and her team have done to make it possible to vote safely and fairly and legitimately in Georgia is perhaps one of the single most important things to come to fruition this election. Incredible X pic.twitter.com/axtTpYBDDt — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 6, 2020

James, who has his own voting initiative, More Than a Vote, attributed its voting initiative's success to powerful Black women including Abrams and former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMartin Sheen urges voters to 'get the train back on its tracks' in new Lincoln Project ad Kanye West says he's casting his first presidential vote for himself Obama shooting 3-pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE.

In 2018, Abrams came close to becoming the first Black female governor in the country, narrowly losing to now-Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempLoeffler, Warnock advance to runoff in Georgia special election Feehery: The single-issue voter Overnight Health Care: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci after election | Trump officials approve Georgia plan to remove healthcare.gov as enrollment option | Pelosi: Dems would fast-track ObamaCare, COVID-19 aid next year MORE (R). Democrats believe that Abrams would’ve beaten Kemp if more than 500,000 Georgians had not been purged from the state’s voter rolls.

The purge is believed to have disproportionately affected registered Black voters and was carried out by Kemp himself, who was the state’s secretary of State at the time.

After her loss, Abrams founded Fair Fight Action — a nonprofit organization focused on combating voter suppression and promoting voter participation mainly in Georgia but also around the country.

Fair Fight Action, along with other Georgia voting rights groups such as The New Georgia Project, has worked the past two years to re-register Georgians who had been purged, including an additional 300,000 voters that were struck from state voting rolls in late 2019.

The result of these efforts was increased voter turnout overall as well as a spike in Black voter participation. Roughly 4.9 million Georgians voted in the election, up from 4.1 million in 2016.

Around 1 million Black Georgians voted early in some way, a considerable increase from the 712,000 who did so in 2016.

Abrams on Friday deferred from taking credit for the increased voter engagement, instead giving shoutouts to other groups and activists that have worked alongside Fair Fight Action.

Georgia, let’s shout out those who’ve been in the trenches and deserve the plaudits for change. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2020

“So many deserve credit,” Abrams tweeted, highlighting many including late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis John LewisMLK's children fire back after McConnell invokes their father in victory speech Brown says Biden's first moves as president should be COVID relief, voting rights Harry Reid: Biden should give GOP three weeks to see if they will work with him MORE (D-Ga.), who fought vehemently for expanded voting rights protection while in Congress.

“Always John Lewis,” Abrams added. "Charge any omissions to my head. My heart is full.”