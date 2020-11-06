Biden and Trump campaigns, outside groups spent $3B on advertising

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE (D) and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE’s White House campaigns and outside groups spent a combined $3 billion on advertising throughout the 2020 cycle, a gargantuan sum that fueled ad blitzes across the country and in key swing states for months.

Nonpartisan ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics said the spending in the presidential race was just a fraction of the roughly $8.4 billion that was dropped on across 5,618 elections. The presidential race saw $104.2 million spent on ads in the last week of the contest alone.

Both Biden and Trump dropped millions into ads, though Biden outspent Trump in the final months of the campaign after enjoying a sharp spike in fundraising.

The Biden campaign had two of the three ads that aired the most in the last week. Both videos centered around the former vice president’s plan to confront the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, the cornerstone of his campaign in the final sprint to Election Day.

The White House race has not yet been called, though Biden is leading in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia and is anticipated to clinch the 270 electoral college votes he needs to win.

The most expensive down-ballot race in the 2020 cycle was the North Carolina Senate race, which saw about $264 million spent on advertising. That race has also not been called, but Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Democrats frustrated, GOP jubilant in Senate fight Uncertainty, Trump loom over packed year-end agenda MORE (R) is currently leading Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. California is the state that saw the most spending overall, with campaigns and outside groups dropping $653 million on ads in the Golden State.