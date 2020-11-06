Biden inches closer amid tense vote count

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia Biden takes lead in Georgia, makes gains in Pennsylvania Gore: This election is 'completely different' than 2000 MORE was inching closer Friday to winning the White House as a tense final vote count dragged on in front of a stressed-out nation.

The margins in the battleground states being contested were excruciatingly close even after Biden overtook President Trump in the vote count early Friday morning in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Biden has larger leads in Nevada, where his advantage grew on Friday, and Arizona, where it shrunk but still stood at 39,400 — his largest lead in any of the states.

Trump needs to win three of those states to secure a second term, which is unlikely but not impossible. Georgia is headed for a recount and the Trump campaign has taken a complaint to the Supreme Court over the vote count in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is at the center of the political universe as the potential tipping point state that could end the drama and push Biden past 270 electoral votes if he can hang on.

The count in the Keystone State has been slower than expected, with Biden's lead growing but perhaps not as much as many anticipated Friday morning.

The Democratic nominee scheduled a speech for Friday evening near his home in Delaware, but it is unclear whether it will go forward. The event was scheduled when it appeared he was on track to see networks project him as a winner in Pennsylvania at some point Friday.

No media outlet has done so to date, underscoring how the outcome is still in doubt.

Biden's lead in the state was by fewer than 15,000 votes at 5 p.m. Friday.

There are 100,000 mail ballots outstanding, which have been breaking by 75 percent or more for Biden. But there are also an estimated 100,000 provisional ballots outstanding, according to state House Speaker Bryan Cutler. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki noted that these provisional ballots have been breaking at an unusually high rate in Trump’s direction.

Uncertainty about those provisional ballots have kept the networks from projecting a winner in Pennsylvania and could potentially delay the final results until the weekend.

The spike in provisional ballots is due to the increase in mail and absentee ballots used this cycle to provide added flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Provisional ballots go through another level of scrutiny as they result from voters who show up at the polls saying they did not receive the mail or absentee ballots they requested, among other reasons.

There is also some confusion in Pennsylvania about the status of an estimated 4,000 ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 but received in the days after.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that these ballots could be counted if they were received by Friday. The Trump campaign does not want these counted and has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to force Pennsylvania to segregate these ballots until the legal disputes around them are resolved.

Pennsylvania Democrats say the ballots had already been segregated, but the secretary of State has not confirmed that this is the case in all counties.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether some of those ballots are included in Biden’s small lead over Trump.

The vote count is also continuing at a slow pace in Arizona. A Biden victory in Arizona would require Trump to run the table in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada.

Fox News and The Associated Press both called Arizona in favor of Biden on election night, but no other network has backed up the call.

The Trump campaign insists it can still win Arizona with over 200,000 ballots still needing to be counted statewide. There should be an update on the vote count later tonight.

The president has been slowly chipping away at Biden’s lead in Arizona for days now. The counting is expected to continue into the weekend.

The vote counting will also continue into the weekend in Nevada, although the six electoral votes here appear to be leaning solidly in Biden’s direction. Biden leads by about 20,000 votes and has grown his lead throughout the day.

It could be a long time before we know who has won Georgia, where secretary of State Brian Raffensperger says a recount is certain.

"As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look toward our next steps,” Raffensperger said. “With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia. Interest in our election obviously goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country."

Biden leads by just about 4,000 votes — his total doubled late in the day with a batch that came through from Gwinnett County.

The vote count is almost complete but the state is waiting on about 8,000 military ballots. Those ballots were due by close of business Friday.

"Right now Georgia remains too close to call,” Raffensperger said. “Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand. The focus for our office and for the county election officials for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately."