Next Congress expected to have record diversity

The next session of Congress is shaping up to be the most diverse in history with a record number of women and LGBTQ people, as well as a high number of racial minorities.

While a number of races have yet to be called, it's already becoming clear the new Congress, which starts in January, will have the most women ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2019. Part of that stems from a record number of newly elected Republican women, whose ranks were diminished after the 2018 midterm elections.

There will be diversity beyond gender and race, too: Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) will become the youngest member of Congress and the first lawmaker born in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the diversity in both the House and Senate comes from Democrats, but Republicans will be adding more racial minorities and women to their ranks in 2021as well.

While the diversity in Congress is reaching record numbers, white men still dominate the institution. The record of at least 134 women makes up only about a quarter of the membership of Congress.

Here’s a look at the historic milestones coming up in the new Congress.

Women

Although the overall number of women of color in Congress is currently expected to remain about the same, the elections of several incoming female lawmakers marked major milestones.

Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who defeated a longtime incumbent in a Democratic primary this year, will be the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.

Democratic Rep.-elect Marilyn Strickland will become the first Black member of Congress from Washington state and is the first Korean American elected to Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Mexico, meanwhile, became the first state to elect all women of color as its House delegation.

Republicans currently only have 13 women in their House ranks, but that is set to nearly double and help reach an all-time record of GOP female membership of 32 total across both chambers. Six of the eight House seats flipped by the GOP so far all featured female candidates.

Rep.-elect Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) is the first Iranian American elected to Congress, while Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (N.M.) will be the first Republican Native American woman in Congress. House Republicans currently only have one Hispanic woman among their voting members, but they’ll have at least one more with Rep.-elect Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.).

There are still other female candidates in uncalled races in California, Iowa, New York and Texas.

House Republicans do not have any voting members who are Asian American in the current session of Congress. That could change if California Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Steel unseat Democratic incumbents in their respective races. If elected, both would be among the first Korean Americans to serve in Congress.

Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisRepublican Cynthia Lummis wins Wyoming Senate election Chamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection Cynthia Lummis wins GOP Senate primary in Wyoming MORE (R-Wyo.) was the only non-incumbent female candidate to win a Senate race. It's possible the number of women in the upper chamber could change depending on who replaces Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHow US newspapers played Biden's win Saudi leaders congratulate Biden, Harris one day after election victory New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern congratulates Biden, Harris: 'Your message of unity is one we share' MORE (D-Calif.) when she becomes vice president or if Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerRomney: Americans apparently want a change in leadership, but not 'sharp left turn' on policy Abrams says Georgia Democratic Senate candidates can 'absolutely' win runoff races QAnon proves internet companies aren't up to the task of defending democracy MORE (R-Ga.) loses a runoff election.

LGBTQ members

New York Democratic Reps.-elect Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres will become the first two gay Black and Afro-Latino members of Congress, respectively.

The elections of Jones and Torres mean that the number of members of Congress identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual will be both the largest and most racially diverse ever.

The number of LGBTQ members is expected to grow from nine to 11 across both chambers. All of the current and future members are Democrats, with seven incumbent House lawmakers as well as Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinInfrastructure, energy investments urgently needed to create U.S. jobs Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing Baldwin calls for Senate hearing on CDC response to meatpacking plant coronavirus outbreak MORE (Wis.).

African Americans

The number of African Americans in Congress is expected to build upon the record reached in 2019 of 55 members, though the exact number in the next Congress may change depending on the outcome of some uncalled races.

A record number of Black women – at least 24, all Democrats -- are slated to take office in the House, up from the previous record of 22 in 2019.

Two of those women, Bush and Strickland, became the first Black women in their respective states to win election to Congress. And in Georgia, Rep.-elect Nikema Williams will fill the vacancy left by the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis John LewisHarris celebrates 'new day for America' in first speech as vice president-elect Nashville renames popular street after Civil Rights icon John Lewis Stacey Abrams earns praise as Biden leads in Georgia MORE.

Republicans currently only have two Black members across the House and Senate. The only incumbent Black House Republican, Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdRepublicans rebuke Trump over claims of voter fraud Tony Gonzales keeps Texas border district in GOP hands Live updates: Democrats seek to extend House advantage MORE (R-Texas), is retiring. But House Republicans will have at least one Black member in their ranks, Rep.-elect Byron Donalds (Fla.), and potentially another if Burgess Owens defeats Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) in a close race that hasn’t yet been called.

And in New York, first-term Democratic Rep. Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoNext Congress expected to have record diversity Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Democrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts MORE’s race in a district that flipped from red to blue in 2018 hasn’t yet been called either.

Native Americans

With Herrell’s victory in New Mexico, there will be a record number of Native Americans in Congress next year.

The two other Republicans who identify as Native American, Oklahoma Reps. Tom Cole Thomas (Tom) Jeffrey ColeNative Americans elected to Congress in record numbers this year The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump's erratic tweets upend stimulus talks; COVID-19 spreads in White House Republican fears grow over rising Democratic tide MORE and Markwayne Mullin Markwayne MullinNative Americans elected to Congress in record numbers this year Congress must protect kidney disease patients during the COVID-19 pandemic Georgia strengthens democracy, moves closer to NATO with US support MORE, both won reelection, as did Democratic Reps. Deb Haaland Debra HaalandNative Americans elected to Congress in record numbers this year Record number of women to serve in the next Congress New Mexico elects all women of color to House delegation for first time MORE (N.M.) and Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsNext Congress expected to have record diversity Native Americans elected to Congress in record numbers this year Record number of women to serve in the next Congress MORE (Kan.).

In addition, Rep.-elect Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii), who will be replacing outgoing Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardNative Americans elected to Congress in record numbers this year Kahele wins Hawaii House race to replace Gabbard Harris faces biggest moment in spotlight yet MORE, is the second Native Hawaiian to be elected to Congress.

Youngest member of Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

The Constitution requires that members of the House are at least 25 years old. Cawthorn, born in 1995, only just reaches that minimum requirement.

The last time that a 25-year-old became a House member was back in 1975 with the swearing-in of then-Rep. Thomas Downey (D-N.Y.), according to historical records.

The current youngest member of Congress is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden campaign manager says he's 'going to make good' on 'incredibly progressive' agenda The year of the Republican woman Sunday shows - Biden win reverberates MORE (D-N.Y.), who is now 31 after first taking office at the age of 29.

The average age among members of Congress, meanwhile, is 58 among House members and 63 among senators.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Cawthorn has made clear that he isn’t shy about being provocative. Moments after his race was called, Cawthorn offered a three-word tweet: “Cry more, lib.”