Cities erupt in cheers, church bells ring after news of Biden's projected win

After Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election early Saturday, cities across the country erupted in celebration.

NBC, CNN, ABC and The Associated Press all called the race for Biden shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a grueling vote count that had the country on pins and needles. Fox News called the race for Biden a short while later after declaring him the winner in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Following the news, video on social media showed church bells ringing, people applauding and shouting in the streets, and cars honking.

Video quickly came out of major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Denver.

#bidenharis2020 Celebrations starting in #NYC streets as people learn @JoeBiden is now president elect after days of counting and defeating @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4x9IJPanRP — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) November 7, 2020

ALL OF LOS ANGELES IS SCREAMING!!!!!! NO MORE TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5l0Cok8NA7 — 4D (@isellassfordior) November 7, 2020

Denver after the presidency is called for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qnchZ24Rer — Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) November 7, 2020

Crowds begin to gather in front of the White House, by what D.C. has named Black Lives Matter Plaza. pic.twitter.com/jCvLRTa3mA — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 7, 2020

Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House, outside the fenced off Lafayette Square: pic.twitter.com/qKdLZT2c7N — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) November 7, 2020

Seattle wishes to express its happiness. pic.twitter.com/SXxDUDwCof — Jeremy Tinley (@techwolf359) November 7, 2020

People celebrating in the street in Philadelphia #PresidentElectJoe pic.twitter.com/tObVihHqZd — SallyLockwood (@sallylockwood) November 7, 2020

Atlanta breaking out in cheers after the election is called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/xZgzSDB0aB — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 7, 2020