Cities erupt in cheers, church bells ring after news of Biden's projected win

After Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election early Saturday, cities across the country erupted in celebration.
#bidenharis2020 Celebrations starting in #NYC streets as people learn @JoeBiden is now president elect after days of counting and defeating @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4x9IJPanRP— Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) November 7, 2020
The audio pic.twitter.com/axBKpbHrcg— Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) November 7, 2020
#PresidentElectJoe & #MadameVicePresident - NYC is cheering and ringing bells right now!! pic.twitter.com/ejN4lbsIlP— TheGrappleGirl (@GrappleGirl) November 7, 2020
ALL OF LOS ANGELES IS SCREAMING!!!!!! NO MORE TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5l0Cok8NA7— 4D (@isellassfordior) November 7, 2020
Denver after the presidency is called for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qnchZ24Rer— Jesse Aaron Paul ☀ (@JesseAPaul) November 7, 2020
Portland cheers as @CNN announces @JoeBiden as president-elect. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/o9J6xAwIyk— Stephanie Domurat (@SLDomurat) November 7, 2020
Seattle waking up pic.twitter.com/pCrJGVZPzb— wahlschmertz (@RyanDavidTansey) November 7, 2020
Crowds begin to gather in front of the White House, by what D.C. has named Black Lives Matter Plaza. pic.twitter.com/jCvLRTa3mA— Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 7, 2020
Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House, outside the fenced off Lafayette Square: pic.twitter.com/qKdLZT2c7N— Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) November 7, 2020
Seattle wishes to express its happiness. pic.twitter.com/SXxDUDwCof— Jeremy Tinley (@techwolf359) November 7, 2020
People celebrating in the street in Philadelphia #PresidentElectJoe pic.twitter.com/tObVihHqZd— SallyLockwood (@sallylockwood) November 7, 2020
Atlanta breaking out in cheers after the election is called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/xZgzSDB0aB— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 7, 2020
Trump issued a statement minutes after numerous news outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential race claiming that networks were helping the former vice president “falsely” pose as the winner and promising to fight the results in court.
“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in a prepared statement.