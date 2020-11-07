SPONSORED:

Cities erupt in cheers, church bells ring after news of Biden's projected win

By Brooke Seipel - 11/07/20 12:15 PM EST
 

After Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election early Saturday, cities across the country erupted in celebration.

NBC, CNN, ABC and The Associated Press all called the race for Biden shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a grueling vote count that had the country on pins and needles. Fox News called the race for Biden a short while later after declaring him the winner in Pennsylvania and Nevada.
 
Following the news, video on social media showed church bells ringing, people applauding and shouting in the streets, and cars honking. 
 
Video quickly came out of major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Denver.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trump issued a statement minutes after numerous news outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential race claiming that networks were helping the former vice president “falsely” pose as the winner and promising to fight the results in court.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in a prepared statement.

