Democrats erupt in jubilation over Biden-Harris victory

Democrats erupted in jubilation late Saturday morning after it was projected that Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE has won the White House race, unseating President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE after days of grueling vote counting.

They were led by the Democratic presidential candidate vanquished by Trump in 2016.

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president,” tweeted Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSantorum urges giving Trump time to accept defeat: 'This is a very emotional time' Stacey Abrams earns praise as Biden leads in Georgia Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection MORE. “It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Election scrambles prospects for next COVID-19 relief bill Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE (D-Calif.) also celebrated the projections.

“Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action,” Pelosi wrote in a statement. “President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side. Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People.”

“The long dark night in America is over, and a new dawn is coming,” tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerMcConnell, Graham warn GOP Senate majority on the line in Georgia Fight for Senate majority boils down to Georgia Harry Reid rips Lindsey Graham over Trump: 'He went to the dark side' after McCain died MORE (D-N.Y.).

Impromptu gatherings sprang up across the country in liberal enclaves, with cars seen honking in celebration in New York, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.

Democrats indicated they are looking to channel the energy around Biden’s victory into passing liberal legislation on Capitol Hill after being locked out of both the Senate and the White House for four years.

Doing so will be difficult, however, given the possibility of Republicans retaining control of the Senate.

Republicans picked up seats in the House, and the Senate majority will come down to two run-off elections in Georgia in January.