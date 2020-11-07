Biden, Harris update Twitter profiles after projected win

Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE on Saturday updated their Twitter bios to say “President-Elect” and “Vice President-Elect,” respectively, shortly after The Associated Press and other news outlets projected their win.

The AP, NBC, CNN and ABC all called the race for Biden shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a days-long ballot count and several legal challenges from the Trump campaign.

The projections came seconds after Biden's lead in Pennsylvania grew to more than 30,000 votes following Philadelphia reporting about 3,000 ballots. Biden won 85 percent of that count, and more ballots from the city are expected later today.

Biden and Harris both celebrated the win by sharing a video featuring Ray Charles singing “America the Beautiful” over footage of Americans posing and smiling across the country.

The video ends with text reading, “A president for all Americans.”

Biden wrote in his tweet, “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.”

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” Biden added. “I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Harris also shared the video moments after Biden, writing, "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us."

“Let’s get started,” she added.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE, whose campaign has launched a multistate legal battle this week in an effort to stop the counting of some mail-in ballots, refused to concede Saturday, claiming in a statement that networks were helping Biden “falsely” pose as the winner.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in a statement released by his campaign.

Trump was at his golf club in Northern Virginia when Biden was projected the winner of the presidential race.