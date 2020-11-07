Biden to address nation on Saturday night after winning presidency

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE (D) will address the nation on Saturday night, his first formal remarks since clinching the White House.

Biden is slated to deliver remarks from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, his campaign said. He will be joined by his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday morning by the major networks and the Associated Press after clinching Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. With his victory in the Keystone State, Biden was able to overtake the 270 electoral-vote threshold needed to win the White House.

President Trump has not yet conceded the race to Biden, and his campaign has said that it plans to contest the results in several states through recounts and legal action. Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina remain uncalled, though Biden leads in both Arizona and Georgia. Trump has no viable path to a second term.