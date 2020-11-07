Harris posts video of her talking to Biden after race is called: 'We did, it Joe'

Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE congratulated Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE in a phone call on Saturday after the ticket was projected to win the White House against President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE and Vice President Pence.

“We did it. We did it, Joe,” Harris said in a released video clip of herself on the phone with Biden. “You’re going to be the next president of the United States.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC, CNN, ABC and The Associated Press all called the presidential race for Biden on Saturday morning. Fox News later declared Biden the winner after projecting the former vice president won Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Following the projections, Harris tweeted, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started,” as well as a video of Americans across the country set to the song “America the Beautiful.”

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris is the first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president-elect.

Biden in a Saturday statement following the projection said he was “honored and humbled by the trust the American people have put in me and Vice President-elect Harris.”

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America,” he said.

Trump on Saturday immediately signaled that he would not accept Biden being projected as the winner of the race and promised to fight the results in court.

Ballot counting is still ongoing in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, although Biden is leading in all four of the critical states.