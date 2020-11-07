Kardashian West celebrates after Biden-Harris victory

Kim Kardashian West Kimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian WestKanye West received 60,000 votes in the presidential election Kanye West says he's casting his first presidential vote for himself New 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' clip reveals Khloé tested positive for COVID-19 MORE expressed her support for Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE's White House win on Saturday, despite the failed presidential bid of her husband, Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West received 60,000 votes in the presidential election Kanye floats 2024 bid as election night results come in Trump brings Lil Pump onstage at rally, introduces him as 'Little Pimp' MORE.

The reality TV star tweeted a photo of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE together shortly after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Kardashian West hadn't weighed in much on the 2020 race since her "Yeezus" rapper husband had announced his White House bid in July. Running under the Birthday Party, the 43-year-old West had failed to make the ballot in most states. He received about 60,000 votes in the election.

As Election Day results were first being reported on Tuesday, West reacted to the news, tweeting "WELP" to his 30 million followers and floating a possible 2024 presidential run.

While she supported then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSantorum urges giving Trump time to accept defeat: 'This is a very emotional time' Stacey Abrams earns praise as Biden leads in Georgia Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection MORE in the 2016 race, Kardashian West worked with President Trump and his administration on criminal justice reform measures. In 2018, Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson after meeting with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star in the Oval Office.