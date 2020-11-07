SPONSORED:

Social media responds to Harris making history: 'I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing'

By Julia Manchester - 11/07/20 01:45 PM EST
 
Figures in politics and pop culture took to social media on Saturday to congratulate Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE for making history as the first woman, Black person and Indian American to be elected to the office. 

The history-making moment comes 150 years after Black men got the right to vote and 100 years ago after women were granted the same right. 

Former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonSantorum urges giving Trump time to accept defeat: 'This is a very emotional time' Stacey Abrams earns praise as Biden leads in Georgia Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection MORE, who made history in 2016 as the first female presidential nominee on a major party ticket in the U.S., noted the "history-making ticket" on Twitter. 

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who played a significant role in galvanizing the Black vote behind Vice President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE in the Democratic primary, propelling him to a victory in South Carolina and a series of wins on Super Tuesday, wrote "our country’s leadership is more reflective of our diverse and dynamic country." 

 

Harris's former Democratic rivals in the 2020 primary and Senate colleagues, including Sens. Cory BookerCory BookerCawthorn wins election to fill seat vacated by Meadows Booker easily wins reelection in New Jersey Live updates: Democrats fight to take control of the Senate MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten GillibrandKirsten GillibrandOcasio-Cortez says she doesn't plan on 'staying in the House forever' Internal Democratic poll: Desiree Tims gains on Mike Turner in Ohio House race Hillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter's handling of New York Post article raises election night concerns | FCC to move forward with considering order targeting tech's liability shield | YouTube expands polices to tackle QAnon MORE (D-N.Y.) also acknowledged the enormity of the moment on Twitter. 

In the House, Harris received praise from a number of members, as well as recently elected and future lawmakers, including Jamaal Bowman. 

 

 

 

Pop culture figures also took to Twitter, including actress Kerry Washington, who campaigned for Biden and Harris. 

 

 

 And Harris’s niece, Meena, noted her 4-year-old daughter’s reaction in a tweet.

