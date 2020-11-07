Romney congratulates Biden after victory

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney: Trump claim of stolen election 'recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions' Susan Collins: 'We must all respect the outcome of elections' Romney after Trump briefing: 'Counting every vote is at the heart of democracy' MORE (Utah) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE after he was projected to win the White House race over President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE.

“Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead,” Romney tweeted, referring to his wife.

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Romney, who was the GOP presidential nominee in 2012 against the Obama-Biden ticket, has been one of the most outspoken critics within the Republican Party of Trump, even voting for conviction on one charge, abuse of power, during the Senate impeachment trial.

The Utah Republican has not said who he voted for in 2020 but did confirm he did not cast a ballot for Trump.

Romney was one of a number of centrist Republicans who congratulated Biden, who had centered his presidential bid on his ability to reach across the aisle and restore bipartisanship to a Capitol rankled by tribal warfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other top Republicans also expressed their congratulations to the new president-elect.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way,” tweeted former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran against Trump in the 2016 GOP primary.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R), in his congratulations, acknowledged that this was a historic day for the country.

“I want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. I also want to recognize this historic moment as we see the first ever woman, and the first ever person of color, reach the U.S. vice presidency. It is my greatest hope they will be successful in uniting our country and leading us forward through these difficult times,” he said. Scott voted for Biden.

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely Democrats projected to retain House majority MORE, who defected from the GOP to become a Libertarian over disagreements with Trump and is retiring from the House, also congratulated Biden.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’ll say exactly what I said to President-elect Trump four years ago: Let’s work together to defend liberty, the Rule of Law, and the Constitution," he tweeted.