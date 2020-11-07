Jill Biden vows Joe Biden "will be a President for all of our families" after race is called

Jill Biden vowed that her husband President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE “will be a President for all of our families” after the race for the White House between the former vice president and President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE was called on Saturday.

Jill Biden shared a photo of herself and Joe Biden holding a sign reading “Dr. & Vice President Biden Live Here,” with the former second lady's hand blocking the word “Vice.” Joe Biden is pictured wearing a hat reading “We Just Did” and “46,” as he is set to be the 46th President.

He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020

Jill Biden also retweeted her husband’s message on Twitter after the race was called by the Associated Press, NBC, CNN and other news outlets on Saturday. The former vice president shared that “I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.”

“The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” he continued

I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden in a statement Saturday also shared “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

Jill Biden played an active role on the campaign trail, hosting both in-person and virtual events across the country. At a North Carolina polling place on Election Day, Jill Biden greeted voters, telling supporters that “We’re just keeping on keeping on.”

Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE’s (D-Calif.) husband Doug Emhoff also tweeted a photo of himself and Harris embracing after Biden was projected to win the presidential election, sharing “So proud of you.”

So proud of you. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

The Associated Press has not called the races in Alaska, North Carolina or Georgia. Biden is currently leading in Georgia, while Trump is leading in North Carolina.