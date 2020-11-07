Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday: report

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE is expected to announce his COVID-19 task force on Monday, Axios reported.

The 12-member group will reportedly be co-led by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek Hallegere MurthyBiden and Trump closing arguments diverge sharply on COVID-19 Hillicon Valley: Twitter tightens rules before election | Intelligence chief briefed lawmakers on foreign influence threats | Democrats launch inquiry into Pentagon's moves on a national 5G network Airbnb to require hosts to adhere to enhanced cleaning protocols or risk being booted off the platform MORE, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University professor Marcella Nunez-Smith.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Murthy, who was surgeon general from 2014 to 2017, is expected to play a key role in the Biden administration. He has advised Biden for months on the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kessler served as FDA commissioner from 1990 to 1997 and is now the board chair at the Centers for Science in the Public Interest.

Other members of the task force were advisers to Biden during the campaign, according to Axios.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

During remarks on Friday, a day before news networks projected he would defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE, Biden said voters have “given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, on climate change and systemic racism. They made it clear they want the country to come together not continue to pull apart.”

The U.S. on Thursday set a new record for daily coronavirus cases, topping 118,000 infections. Experts predicted the number of cases will increase in the coming months as colder temperatures push more people inside, where the virus can spread more easily.

Over 9.8 million people in the U.S. have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 236,000 have died.