Former Presidents Clinton, Carter congratulate Biden and Harris on victory

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday.

“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!” tweeted Clinton.

“Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Carter said in a statement. “We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

The congratulatory messages come after the Associated Press and other media outlets called the race for Biden and Harris around 11:30 a.m.

Just before the race was called, Biden clinched Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes.

While votes are still being counted in Arizona and Georgia, the president-elect is on track to win those states as well. Clinton was the last Democrat to win Georgia in 1992 and the last one to win Arizona in 1996.

Former President Obama also congratulated his former No. 2, saying, "We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way."

"I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support," he added.