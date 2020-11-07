Biden on Harris's historic vice-presidency: 'Don't tell me it's not possible'

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE hailed the historic nature of his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE (D-Calif.) becoming vice president-elect during his victory speech Saturday night, saying “don't tell me it's not possible."

Biden noted that Harris, who spoke before him, is the first female, first African American and first Asian American descendant to be elected vice president. He also pointed out that she is the first daughter of immigrants to serve in the role.

“Don’t tell me it’s not possible in the United States,” Biden said. “It’s long overdue, and we’re reminded tonight of those who fought so hard for so many years to make this happen.”

Biden also said America “bent the arc of the universe more toward justice” and declared Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, honorary members of his family.

“Kamala, Doug, like it or not, you’re family. You’ve become an honorary Biden, there’s no way out,” he said.



Multiple news outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential election earlier Saturday after he was projected to win Pennsylvania, clinching the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE did not accept the election results and promised to mount legal challenges in various states.