Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: 'You always have my back, and I'll have yours'

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE thanked Black voters Saturday night in his first speech to the country since his victory over President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE, promising to “always” have their backs.

“The African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours,” Biden told a socially distanced crowd at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. “I said from the outset I wanted a campaign that represented America, and I think we did that. Now that’s what I want the administration to look like.”

#BREAKING: President-elect Joe Biden pounds the podium: "The African American community stood up again for me. You've always had my back -- and I'll have yours." pic.twitter.com/tUg0651KJ6 — The Hill (@thehill) November 8, 2020

Black voter turnout was at a 20-year low in 2016, and the bloc was targeted aggressively by both the Biden and Trump campaigns.

Exit polling from The New York Times shows that 87 percent of Black voters went for Biden, including 91 percent of Black women — historically one of the most loyal voting blocs for Democrats.

Biden narrowly won multiple battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Voting rights activists and groups that work on turning out the Black vote have attributed these victories to Black voters.

“Exit polling is showing that black voter participation is up across the board,” Brandon Upson, founder and executive director of Amplify Action — a nonprofit that focuses on mobilizing Black men — told The Hill on Thursday.

The Times exit polling actually showed that Trump did slightly better with Black voters this election than 2016, something that Upson acknowledged.

“But, we know as a community who better represents our best interest, and I think that's what came out at the end,” Upson said. “Joe Biden was the candidate that showed … that he had our best interests at heart, even more so than Donald Trump.”

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE (D-Calif.), is the first woman to be elected vice president as well as the first Black, Indian and Caribbean American woman to serve in the country’s second-highest office.

“I will be honored to be serving with a fantastic vice president — Kamala Harris — who will make history as the first woman, first Black woman, first woman of South Asian descent, and first daughter of immigrants ever elected to national office in this country,” Biden said. “It’s long overdue, and we’re reminded tonight of all those who fought so hard for so many years to make this happen. But once again, America has bent the arc of the moral universe towards justice.”

A record 74 million Americans voted for the Democratic ticket.