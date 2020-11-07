Mary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: 'To America. Thanks, guys'

Mary Trump celebrated President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE’s victory on Saturday after he defeated her uncle in the race for the White House.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a 'mandate' to govern, calls for end to 'partisan warfare' Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE's niece shared a photo on Twitter of her sitting on a beach wearing a Biden-Harris hat while holding a glass of champagne.

“To America. Thanks, guys,” the caption read.

Mary Trump published a tell-all book earlier this year titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” and has been a frequent critic of the president.

In her book, Mary Trump wrote that she considered speaking out in 2016 about the ways in which she knew her uncle was “completely unqualified” to be president. She wrote that the past three years of the Trump administration “have forced my hand, and I can no longer remain silent.

“If he is afforded a second term, it would be the end of American democracy.”

President Trump pushed back on her claims in August after she published the work and released recordings of family members talking about him, with the president calling her “unstable.”

She later sued her family in September over allegations that they committed fraud in order to deprive her of her family interests in the Trump family business and enrich themselves.

Multiple news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday, shortly after he was projected to win the state of Pennsylvania and clinch its 20 electoral votes. Trump has not conceded defeat, and has mounted legal challenges in several key battleground states.