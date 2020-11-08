George W. Bush congratulates Biden, Harris

Former President George W. Bush extended his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: 'To America. Thanks, guys' Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: 'You always have my back, and I'll have yours' Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE in a statement Sunday, saying the former vice president had “won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

In a statement, Bush said he had spoken to both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: 'To America. Thanks, guys' Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: 'You always have my back, and I'll have yours' Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE to congratulate them.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans,” Bush said. “I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Bush also extended his congratulations to President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: 'To America. Thanks, guys' Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: 'You always have my back, and I'll have yours' Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE and his supporters.

“He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans — an extraordinary political achievement,” he said. “They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”

The former president echoed the call for unity Biden made in his victory speech Saturday night, saying, “We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future. There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.”

Bush says he spoke with Biden today & "extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night." He also spoke with Harris pic.twitter.com/EMagXR0y2a — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 8, 2020

Although the former president never made an endorsement in the race, several members of his cabinet publicly backed Biden, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell Colin Luther PowellDon't wait to start the transition Democrats see signs of hidden Biden voters flipping from GOP GOP former US attorneys back Biden, say Trump 'threat to rule of law' MORE and former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez.