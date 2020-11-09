Ossoff challenges Perdue to three debates ahead of January Senate runoff

Democrat Jon Ossoff on Monday challenged Sen. David Perdue David PerdueAbrams says Georgia Democratic Senate candidates can 'absolutely' win runoff races Five takeaways from the battle for the Senate Grueling vote count ends in Biden victory MORE (R-Ga.) to three televised debates ahead of the January Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

“Our country continues to face great challenges – acute public health and economic crises, persistent economic hardship for working families, unequal justice under the law, deep political divisions, and widespread corruption in our political system,” Ossoff wrote in a letter to Perdue.

“Georgians deserve to hear their candidates for U.S. Senate debate these issues publicly,” he added. “I am asking you to join me in committing to three live, in-person debates sponsored by media organizations throughout our great state. Georgians deserve nothing less.”

Ossoff and Perdue advanced to a runoff election last week after neither candidate managed to pass the 50 percent vote threshold required to win the Senate contest outright. Perdue leads Ossoff in the initial vote 49.7 percent to 47.9 percent.

The runoff between Ossoff and Perdue is one of two Senate runoffs expected in Georgia in January. A special election to fill the seat previously held by former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonThe Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots Warnock warns of negative ads to come as Georgia Senate race heads to runoff The Hill's Morning Report - Too close to call MORE (R-Ga.) also advanced to a runoff last week, after no candidate met the 50 percent threshold. In that race, Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerRomney: Americans apparently want a change in leadership, but not 'sharp left turn' on policy Abrams says Georgia Democratic Senate candidates can 'absolutely' win runoff races QAnon proves internet companies aren't up to the task of defending democracy MORE (R-Ga.) will compete against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The duel runoffs in Georgia will be pivotal in determining which party controls the Senate for at least the next two years. Republicans are likely to enter 2021 with 50 seats in the chamber. If Democrats win both of Georgia’s seats in the January runoffs, it will effectively give them control of the chamber, given President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHow US newspapers played Biden's win Saudi leaders congratulate Biden, Harris one day after election victory New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern congratulates Biden, Harris: 'Your message of unity is one we share' MORE’s victory in the White House race over the weekend. Harris would become the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Ossoff projected confidence in Democrats’ chances of winning both Senate seats in Georgia in January, telling CNN in an interview that there is “a huge sense of enthusiasm and momentum” behind his and Warnock’s campaigns.

“To have two Senate runoffs for Senate control, with so much at stake, with this virus still raging out of control, with an urgent need to get economic and financial relief to families in my state and across the country,” he said. “We have the wind at our backs and a great sense of promise and opportunity here.”