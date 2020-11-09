Andrew Yang moving to Georgia to help Democrats in Senate runoffs

Entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangJohn Leguizamo: Trump was more 'aggressive' about courting Latino vote California voters pass ballot measure over data privacy regulation Pelosi spars with CNN's Blitzer over COVID-19 aid: 'You really don't know what you're talking about' MORE announced Monday he will move to Georgia to work for two Senate candidates in runoffs that will determine control of the upper chamber.

"Great news #yanggang - Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win!" Yang tweeted, referencing Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

"This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years," he added. "More details to come but let's go!!!"

Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in a Jan. 5 runoff after neither candidate finished with a majority of the vote in last week's special election, which also featured Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) and Democratic candidate Matt Lieberman.

Ossoff, meanwhile, will meet Sen. David Perdue (R) in a rematch on the same day after neither of them broke 50 percent.

The runoffs have taken on new significance after Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election but Democratic Senate candidates underperformed expectations.

Former gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, seen as a key factor in Biden’s performance in the state, was bullish on Democratic chances in the runoffs.

"I want to push back against this anachronistic notion that we can't win in Georgia," she told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday.