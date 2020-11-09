Georgia GOP lieutenant governor denies 'credible examples' of fraud in election

Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor said Sunday that state officials have not seen “credible examples” of fraud in the state in the presidential election.

While major media outlets have not yet projected a winner in the Peach State, President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE leads in the state by more than 10,000 votes as of Monday. If his lead holds, Biden would be the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in three decades. The margin is likely to be slim enough to trigger an automatic recount, but in the meantime President Trump Donald John Trump Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE and allies have baselessly suggested Biden owes his lead to widespread fraud.

Asked Monday by CNN’s John Berman whether his office had seen any evidence of widespread irregularities or fraud, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said "We've not seen any get to our office yet."

“At this point, we’ve not seen any sort of credible examples” of voter fraud or disenfranchisement in Georgia, Lt. Gov. @GeoffDuncanGA says.https://t.co/gLEElN6Xgu pic.twitter.com/FRzWHSrOi4 — New Day (@NewDay) November 9, 2020

"And certainly we'll make sure that every sort of legal opportunity to make sure that — if there's an issue out there, we want to make sure we understand it, investigate it and be able to make sure we're able to rectify it," he added Monday. "We've not had any sort of credible incidents raised to our level yet and so we'll continue to make sure that the opportunity to make sure every legal ballot is counted is there, but you know at this point, we've not seen any sort of credible examples."

Duncan added that the state would review and investigate credible examples of potential voter fraud if anyone came forward with them.

"We've got the secretary of state's office, the attorney general's office," he said. "We have every reason to listen to those claims and to investigate them, and so if something arises in the next few days, then certainly we want to make sure we investigate that and that's what our job is."