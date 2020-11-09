Trump campaign begins layoffs: report

Though he has so far refused to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE, President Trump Donald John Trump Republican Philadelphia official responsible for vote counting says office getting death threats Biden will call governors, mayors about mask mandate Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE’s reelection campaign has reportedly begun laying people off.

Yahoo News reported Monday citing multiple anonymous sources that several employees have already been let go while others will not be employed following this week.

“They just laid off people,” one campaign adviser reportedly said.

Another source said that staffers had been informed that they will be receiving their “last paycheck,” and that they have “just one week left.”

Yahoo notes that this is common practice among most campaigns after Election Day. Most employees, especially those tasked with planning events, are simply not needed once campaigns end.

“Every campaign has a sell by date, even successful ones,” a Republican source told the website. "This is why campaign life is the best and also worst job ever."

Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat leaves his campaign in a state of limbo. Lawyers for his campaign are currently attempting to argue in various battleground states that voting irregularities occurred, though little evidence has been presented.

Despite the lawsuits and his public refusal to concede, a few reports have indicated that Trump may have accepted his loss. Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany tweeted Saturday that a White House source informed her the lawsuits were mainly a ploy to "save face" and allow him to claim he had not lost the election "fair and square." Axios reported Monday that Trump had told close advisers he was considering running for president again in 2024.