Republican state attorneys general backing Trump election challenge

A group of Republican state attorneys general on Monday called on the Supreme Court to consider a case challenging a lower court ruling extending the mail-in ballot deadline in Pennsylvania.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, joined by nine other state attorneys general, said the justices should block a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, but delivered through last Friday, to be counted.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision overstepped its constitutional authority and encroached on the authority granted to the Pennsylvania legislature,” Schmitt argued in the filing.

The Republican state officials claimed in the filing that mail balloting is susceptible to fraud. Experts, however, have found that there is little meaningful evidence of fraud documented among mail-in ballots.

President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE and Republican officials and groups across the country have launched lawsuits challenging President-elect Biden’s victory last week the 2020 race for the White House.

Election officials have not found evidence of fraud in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week ordered Pennsylvania election boards to separately count mailed ballots that arrived after Election Day, although the court rejected a Republican request to stop counting them. The number of ballots in question is believed to be between 3,000 and 4,000.

Election law experts have said that, even if the U.S. Supreme Court invalidate the ballots, it would not affect the outcome of the presidential race unless the election were decided by a slim margin in Pennsylvania. Biden leads Trump by over 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania, according to The Associated Press.

The AP, Fox News, CNN and a slate of other news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday. The AP has not called the race in Georgia or North Carolina.