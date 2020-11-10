Second group of international election observers report no evidence of fraud

A second group of international election observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) reported its members did not see any evidence of fraud despite President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE’s assertions that widespread fraud affected the election.

The OAS’s preliminary report, released last week, was based on 28 experts from 13 countries who witnessed the election proceedings in Washington, D.C., and four states: Georgia, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan. The expansiveness of the observation was inhibited by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization noted.

The observers met with state and electoral officials, party officials and others in the states and D.C. before observing the early voting process, campaign activities and the final voting process on Election Day.

The observers reported no instances of fraud or voting irregularities in the presidential election, categorizing Election Day as "overall progressing in a peaceful manner.” The OAS did note that there were attempts to intimidate poll workers during the counting process, particularly in Michigan, where protests called for workers to “stop the count.”

The OAS also concluded that the mail-in ballot system was “secure.”

The group said it supports “the right of all contesting parties in an election, to seek redress before the competent legal authorities when they believe they have been wronged.”

But the OAS added, “It is critical however, that candidates act responsibly by presenting and arguing legitimate claims before the courts, not unsubstantiated or harmful speculation in the public media.”

“The OAS Mission urges all political parties, candidates and citizens to allow this democracy to prevail and to allow the remainder of the electoral process to unfold within the framework of the law,” the report read.

The OAS’s determination comes after Trump has repeatedly called the election results into question.

His campaign filed several lawsuits in different states to stop the vote count after Trump spent months spreading unfounded claims that mail-in ballots, used more frequently during the pandemic, opened up the election to fraud.

The president has declined to concede to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE, who was declared the winner of the election over the weekend.

The organization’s report also aligns with the conclusion from international observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). They found no evidence to back the allegations of systemic wrongdoing.

The OSCE condemned Trump for promoting “baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies” that “harm public trust in democratic institutions.”

“Nobody, no politician, no elected official, nobody, should limit people's rights to votes coming after such a highly dynamic campaign,” Michael Georg Link, special coordinator and leader of the short-term observer mission from the OSCE, said.