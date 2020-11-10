Tennessee GOP governor says outcome of election 'not clear yet'

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) said Monday that he would not yet recognize President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE as the winner of last week's presidential election, joining several Republicans who have waited to do so amid the Trump campaign’s multistate legal battle baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud.

“I think that it’s not clear yet what the outcome is and it won’t be clear until the process is seen to the end,” Lee told reporters, according to The Associated Press. “I think the country should proceed with that process.”

The AP noted that Lee declined to directly respond to whether he supports President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE's continued claims of rampant voter fraud, which election experts and recent court rulings have disputed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got to be focused on what’s the very best for Tennessee and that includes working with the federal administration regardless of who that is,” Lee said Monday.

Two separate groups of international election observers have reported in the past week that they have not found any evidence to back the president's allegations of systemic wrongdoing in the election.

A preliminary report released last week from the Organization of American States (OAS) said that based on a review by 28 experts from 13 countries who witnessed the election proceedings in Washington, D.C., Georgia, Iowa, Maryland and Michigan, there were no instances of fraud or voting irregularities in the presidential election, categorizing Election Day as "overall progressing in a peaceful manner.”

The OAS also concluded that the mail-in ballot system was "secure," though it did note that there were attempts to intimidate poll workers during the counting process, particularly in Michigan, where Trump supporters called for workers to “stop the count.”

The organization’s report aligns with findings from international observers from Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which condemned Trump for promoting “baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies” that “harm public trust in democratic institutions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these reports, top Republican officials have taken positions similar to Lee in their hesitancy to accept Biden as the president-elect, despite every major news outlet declaring him the winner over the weekend.

During a Monday address on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Most Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Barr authorizes Justice to probe any 'substantial allegations' of voter fraud MORE (R-Ky.) did not congratulate Biden, adding that “President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”

“We have the tools and institutions we need to address any concerns,” McConnell added. “The president has every right to look into allegations and request recounts under the law.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyMost Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Business groups breathe sigh of relief over prospect of divided government The Memo: Trump lost but is not vanquished MORE (R-Calif.), a close Trump ally, declared on Fox News that “President Trump won this election,” though his office later suggested he was implying Trump had helped Republicans win House seats.

Only four GOP senators — Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMost Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Ocasio-Cortez says Rahm Emanuel would be a 'divisive pick' for Biden Cabinet Former Vice President Dan Quayle: It is time for Trump to 'move on' MORE (Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiFormer Vice President Dan Quayle: It is time for Trump to 'move on' Collins becomes fourth GOP senator to congratulate Biden Retiring GOP rep: 'I don't understand' the 'hold that President Trump has over' Republican leaders MORE (Alaska), Ben Sasse Ben SasseFormer Vice President Dan Quayle: It is time for Trump to 'move on' Collins becomes fourth GOP senator to congratulate Biden Sasse coasts to reelection in Nebraska MORE (Neb.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMost Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Former Vice President Dan Quayle: It is time for Trump to 'move on' McConnell declines in floor speech to congratulate Biden as president-elect MORE (Maine) — have issued statements congratulating Biden on the win.

And four Republican governors — Massachusetts's Charlie Baker, Maryland's Larry Hogan, Vermont's Phil Scott and Ohio's Mike DeWine — have also sent well wishes to the president-elect.