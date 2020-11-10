Abrams raises $6M for Georgia Democrats in Senate runoffs

Former Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams says that she and her group Fair Fight Action have raised $6 million so far to help Democrats in Georgia’s pair of Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

The voting rights activist and former state lawmaker announced the seven-figure fundraising haul in a tweet Monday.

“UPDATE: We have raised $6 million (!) so far to help jumpstart the Jan 5 Senate runoff elections,” she tweeted.

UPDATE: We have raised $6 million (!) so far to help jumpstart the Jan 5 Senate runoff elections. Help keep up the momentum for @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff by donating at https://t.co/bqQFTB4mRL! #gapol https://t.co/pgTJyHndfR — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

Democrats fell short in their effort to win control of the Senate in last week’s elections, flipping only two Republican-held seats in Colorado and Arizona. But the two Senate races in Georgia ended without winners, setting up a pair of runoff elections that will determine party control of the Senate in 2021 and beyond.

Democrat Jon Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia GOP senators call on Georgia secretary of state to resign Andrew Yang moving to Georgia to help Democrats in Senate runoffs Ossoff challenges Perdue to three debates ahead of January Senate runoff MORE (R) in one of the runoffs, while Democrat Raphael Warnock will go up against Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPence to spend time in Florida as Trump refuses to concede Georgia secretary of state rejects calls to step down Georgia GOP senators call on Georgia secretary of state to resign MORE (R) in the other.

The runoffs carry major implications for both parties. With President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE’s victory in the presidential contest and Democrats poised to maintain their majority in the House, Republicans are looking to their Senate majority to maintain influence and provide a bulwark against the new administration's agenda.

Democrats, meanwhile, are scrambling to pick up control of the chamber, fearing that a divided Congress will deprive them of the ability to pass meaningful legislation.