Biden says Trump's refusal to concede won't affect preparations to govern

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE on Tuesday was adamant that President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE's refusal to concede or to engage in an orderly transition would not hinder his ability to govern upon taking office in January.

Biden took questions from reporters for the first time since he was projected the winner of the presidential election on Saturday. Trump has refused to concede, instead levying unproven claims that widespread fraud was to blame for his deficit in several swing states.

"We are already beginning a transition. We’re well underway," Biden said following remarks on the Affordable Care Act. "And the ability for the administration in any way by failure to recognize our win does not change the dynamic at all and what we’re able to do."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I’m confident that the fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning and what we’re able to do between now and Jan. 20," Biden added, referencing Inauguration Day.

Multiple federal agencies have indicated they will not begin cooperating with Biden officials as part of the transition process until the General Services Administration (GSA) certifies the Democrat as president-elect. Trump has gone as far as to claim he won the election and that it was stolen from him. Neither claim is true.

A Biden official reportedly told reporters on Monday night that the campaign was mulling legal action to force the GSA to release funding and federal office space for the transition, but the former vice president on Tuesday dismissed the idea.

"I don’t see a need for legal action, quite frankly," Biden said. "I think the legal action, you’re seeing it play out, the actions he’s taking, and so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made by the president or Secretary of State Pompeo."

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, and has signaled it plans to request a recount in Wisconsin. Lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan have been dismissed, and the challenges in Pennsylvania, even if successful, would not alter the outcome of the race given Biden's lead there.

Trump has not reached out to Biden, and it's unclear if the two will speak prior to the inauguration. Asked what his message for Trump would be on Tuesday, Biden said: "Mr. President, I look forward to speaking with you."