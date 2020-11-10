Biden says GOP 'mildly intimidated' by Trump

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE on Tuesday said he believes the Republican Party has for the most part been "mildly intimidated" by President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE as a majority of GOP lawmakers refuse to publicly acknowledge that Biden will be the next president.

"I think that the whole Republican Party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president. But there’s only one president at a time," Biden said after remarks on the Affordable Care Act in Delaware.

Biden's remarks come as numerous prominent Republicans have entertained Trump's unproven claims that voter fraud may have swung the result in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, even though nobody on the president's team has provided evidence that is the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Most Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Barr authorizes Justice to probe any 'substantial allegations' of voter fraud MORE (R-Ky.) has been adamant Trump is entitled to pursue legal challenges. Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntSix people whose election wins made history This week: Senate returns amid post-election uncertainty Republicans split on Biden win as Trump digs in MORE (R-Mo.) said Tuesday that Trump "may not have been defeated at all," and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper | Worries grow about rudderless post-election Pentagon | Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up | Pelosi says Esper firing shows Trump intent on sowing 'chaos' Top US official for Syria and ISIS to retire this month Trump administration readies new sanctions against Iran: report MORE said at a news conference that the State Department was prepared for a "smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

The general refusal among Republicans to accept the election results has been marked by a few exceptions. Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMost Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Ocasio-Cortez says Rahm Emanuel would be a 'divisive pick' for Biden Cabinet Former Vice President Dan Quayle: It is time for Trump to 'move on' MORE (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiFormer Vice President Dan Quayle: It is time for Trump to 'move on' Collins becomes fourth GOP senator to congratulate Biden Retiring GOP rep: 'I don't understand' the 'hold that President Trump has over' Republican leaders MORE (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMost Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Former Vice President Dan Quayle: It is time for Trump to 'move on' McConnell declines in floor speech to congratulate Biden as president-elect MORE (R-Maine) have each put out statements recognizing Biden as president-elect.

"I think there are enough Republicans who have already spoken out," Biden said Tuesday. "And I think there will be many more. Not many more — there will be a larger number once the election is declared and I’m sworn in, to be able to get things done."

Asked how he can be sure Republicans will work with him once in office if they won't acknowledge he is president-elect, Biden was confident without elaborating.

"They will," he said. "They will."