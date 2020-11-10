North Carolina health secretary says she would not consider top Biden administration post

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, an Obama administration alumna, said Tuesday that she would not accept a top health position in President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE’s administration.

“I am focused here on making sure the folks in North Carolina stay safe, particularly over the holidays, and I’m going to keep focused on that,” Cohen said.

Politico reported on Saturday that Cohen was one of several contenders to be secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) in Biden’s administration. She was a top official in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid under former President Obama, and was appointed to lead North Carolina’s health department in 2017 by Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cohen has become pretty well-known in the state for helping fight the spread of the coronavirus, according to WBTV. She’s also a professor of health policy and management at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I think it’s flattering to see both North Carolina and the recognition of the work of the Department of Health and Human Services in the national context,” Cohen said at a press conference. “It’s been an incredible effort by the team here in North Carolina and I think everyone should recognize that.”

Cooper said that Cohen is doing “an amazing job” on the state’s coronavirus response, adding that she’s “keeping her head down."

“One of the reasons she would be considered is because of the fact that North Carolina has done well and has done the things that we need to do to create a positive response,” Cooper said. “So, anybody would be fortunate to have her, and I want her right here.”

Politico reported that also under consideration to lead HHS under a future President Biden are New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamColorado and New Mexico governors must walk the talk on climate and energy Travel industry calls on Trump administration to prevent the need for quarantines by creating a testing plan Utah increases coronavirus restrictions amid rising cases MORE (D) and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek Hallegere MurthyOvernight Health Care: Pfizer vaccine more than 90 percent effective in interim analysis | Biden lauds Pfizer news, but urges caution | US surpasses 10 million COVID-19 infections NY state pulls liquor license of country club that hosted 'super spreader' wedding The Hill's 12:30 Report: World reacts to Biden's election win MORE, who is now a co-leader of Biden’s coronavirus task force.