Election officials in states across the country report no evidence of widespread voter fraud: NYT

Election officials in states across the country are pushing back against allegations of widespread voter fraud this week as President Trump Donald John TrumpPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Trump campaign lawyers worry about pushing lawsuits that could undermine election: report MORE has baselessly claimed the race, which President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPence to attend Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday Biden transition team to mull legal action over agency's transition delays: reports Manchin shoots down chance that Senate Democrats nix filibuster, expand court MORE is projected to have won, is being stolen from him by way of illegal actions.

The New York Times said it reached out to top election officials across the country this week to ask if they had evidence or suspicions of voter fraud. The paper, which said it heard back from 45 states, said none of them “reported any major voting issues.”

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (D) told the paper he doesn’t “know of a single case where someone argued that a vote counted when it shouldn’t have or didn’t count when it should.”



“There was no fraud,” he added.

A spokesperson for Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab (R) told the paper the state “did not experience any widespread, systematic issues with voter fraud, intimidation, irregularities or voting problems.”

“We are very pleased with how the election has gone up to this point,” the representative continued.

Michigan Secretary of State of Jocelyn Benson’s (D) office told the paper the state, where Trump’s campaign had sued to halt the counting of absentee ballot votes last week, hasn’t “seen any evidence of fraud or foul play in the actual administration of the election.”



“What we have seen is that it was smooth, transparent, secure and accurate,” the office added.

Michigan was one of a number of states where the president’s campaign filed suits as polls began to show his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, edging up in votes during the election last week. The suit in Michigan was later dismissed, in addition to others in states such as Georgia and Nevada.

In Pennsylvania, where Trump’s campaign recently brought a suit against the secretary of state and seven counties that sought to block them from certifying election results after Biden was projected to have won the battleground state, the office of the state’s attorney general also pushed back against claims of widespread voting issues.

“Many of the claims against the commonwealth have already been dismissed, and repeating these false attacks is reckless,” the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) told the Times this week.

“No active lawsuit even alleges, and no evidence presented so far has shown, widespread problems,” the office added.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also spoke to the Times for the story. Raffensperger recently faced calls from GOP Georgia Sens. David Perdue David PerdueAbrams raises M for Georgia Democrats in Senate runoffs The Hill's Morning Report - Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Senate roadblocks threaten to box in Biden MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPence to spend time in Florida as Trump refuses to concede Georgia secretary of state rejects calls to step down Georgia GOP senators call on Georgia secretary of state to resign MORE to resign over his handling of this year’s election after Biden built a slim lead over Trump in the state, which hasn’t elected a Democratic president since 1992.

He called complaints from both senators saying he failed to deliver “honest and transparent elections” laughable, telling the paper: “We were literally putting releases of results up at a minimum hourly.”



“I and my office have been holding daily or twice-daily briefings for the press to walk them through all the numbers. So that particular charge is laughable,” he continued.

He told the paper that small instances of voter fraud may come to light as the close race in the state could likely head to a recount. But he also said it’s not likely those occurrences will have much effect on the race's final call in the state, where The Associated Press shows Biden holds a lead of more than 10,000 votes with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Biden was projected winner of the election on Saturday after NBC, CNN, ABC and The Associated Press called the race for his campaign. Trump has refused to accept the results, with him and his campaign alleging unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, and vowing legal challenges immediately after the race was called.