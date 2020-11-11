Progressives unveil Biden Cabinet wish list

Two top progressive groups on Wednesday urged President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE to fill his Cabinet with their allies, the most explicit effort yet for left-wing activists to influence the future 46th president's administration.

Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement, a group of youth climate change activists, pressed Biden to nominate progressives such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenate Democrats reelect Schumer as leader by acclamation Ocasio-Cortez says Rahm Emanuel would be a 'divisive pick' for Biden Cabinet Six people whose election wins made history MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSenate Democrats reelect Schumer as leader by acclamation Ocasio-Cortez says Rahm Emanuel would be a 'divisive pick' for Biden Cabinet Six people whose election wins made history MORE (D-Mass.) to top posts and called on him to establish a White House Office of Climate Mobilization dedicated specifically to climate change.

“President-elect Biden must embrace this historic moment by keeping the party united and appointing progressive leaders who will help him usher in the most progressive Democratic administration in generations,” said Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats. “Progressives make up close to half the party in Congress and deserve representation in the next administration.”

The two groups highlighted their preferences for a number of climate-related posts, including Rep. Deb Haaland Debra HaalandNext Congress expected to have record diversity Native Americans elected to Congress in record numbers this year Record number of women to serve in the next Congress MORE (D-N.M.), one of the first Indigenous women to serve in the House, to lead the Interior Department; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeBiden sweeps Trump in West Coast states Washington, Oregon, Nevada join California plan to review COVID-19 vaccine 10 under-the-radar races to watch in November MORE (D) to serve as assistant to the president on climate mobilization; and Mustafa Ali of the National Wildlife Federation to be tapped as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

They also recommended Sanders to lead the Labor Department, Warren to helm the Treasury Department, Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeePressure grows on California governor to name Harris replacement Cutting defense spending by 10 percent would debilitate America's military Democrats accuse Kushner of 'casual racism' over comments about Black Americans MORE (D-Calif.) to serve as secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonOfficers involved with George Floyd killing will stand trial together in Minneapolis, judge decides Trump lashes out at state officials over virus restrictions at Minnesota rally Trump spars with Minnesota officials over crowd limits ahead of rally MORE (D) to lead the Justice Department, Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibSix people whose election wins made history All four 'squad' members easily win reelection 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan MORE (D-Mich.) to oversee the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalIntercept bureau chief: Pelosi should focus on Georgia special elections amid 'absurd' fighting among Democrats Democrats' post-election 'family meeting' descends into chaos House Democrats introduce bill to invest 0 billion in STEM research and education MORE (D-Wash.) to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Beyond their top picks, the groups also floated alternative choices who would be sympathetic to progressive causes.

The suggestions come amid backbiting between left-wing and moderate lawmakers and activists over the makeup of the next White House and a burgeoning blame game over last week's down-ballot disappointments in the House, Senate and state legislatures.

Progressives and centrists had enjoyed a détente from the battles they waged in 2016 as they united to unseat President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE in the 2020 cycle. Biden made a point of appealing to liberal groups, forming unity task forces that included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez says Rahm Emanuel would be a 'divisive pick' for Biden Cabinet Six people whose election wins made history Biden victory: Bonfire of the insanities MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sunrise Movement Executive Director Varshini Prakash and adopting some policies of his progressive rivals after he clinched the Democratic nomination, including Warren’s bankruptcy plan.

But with the goal of flipping the White House accomplished, divisions between liberals and moderates have split open again.

The two sides have traded blame over whether Biden’s victory means he has a progressive mandate or whether the facts that Democrats lost House seats and have thus far failed to flip the Senate are signs that moderation is needed. Liberals have claimed they were responsible for energizing the party base during the 2020 cycle, while centrists have said slogans like “defund the police” and the Green New Deal contributed to their down-ballot losses.

“There is no denying Republicans levied salient rhetorical attacks against Democrats, but this will continue to happen as it does every cycle,” progressive groups said in a memo Wednesday. “If we abandon our core progressive base and agenda, Democrats will not hold onto the House majority in the 2022 midterms and will have no hope of gaining ground in the Senate.”

Still, with Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster Overnight Defense: Pentagon faces leadership shakeup after Trump fires Esper | Trump approves UAE weapons package | Senate panel proposes 6B spending bill On The Money: Senate releases spending bills, setting up talks for December deal | McConnell pushing for 'highly targeted' COVID deal | CFPB vet who battled Trump will lead Biden plans to overhaul agency MORE (R-Ky.), expected to keep control of the Senate, it is unclear how easily Biden could get progressive Cabinet nominees confirmed even if he wanted to.

And with some picks such as Sanders and Warren hailing from states with Republican governors, opening up a vacancy in their Senate seats could lead to temporary replacements who could expand the GOP majority.

But the two progressive groups indicated McConnell should not be a roadblock to cobbling together a progressive administration.

“Democrats have a once-in-a-generation moment to deliver policies at the scale of the crises our generation is facing,” said Prakash. “The Senate can’t be an excuse; whether or not Mitch McConnell remains the Majority Leader, we need an Office of Climate Mobilization and visionary personnel in the Biden administration who are ready to use every tool in their disposal to create millions of good-paying green jobs.”