Rundown of the House seats Democrats, GOP flipped on Election Day

Election Day is over, and Democrats are projected to maintain control of the House — albeit with a smaller majority than before.

Republicans have ousted at least eight Democratic incumbents so far, with several more close races having yet to be called.

Here's a rundown of the seats both parties flipped in this election.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Democratic incumbents who lost

Rep. Harley Rouda Harley Edwin RoudaOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden expected to issue swift reversals on climate | Senate proposes spending increase at environmental agencies | Court halts permits for contentious Mountain Valley Pipeline GOP's Steel wins California House race after Democrat Rouda concedes The Hill's Morning Report - Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets MORE (Calif.-48)

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Debbie Mucarsel-PowellTrump gains with Latino voters driven by rural support Democrats' post-election 'family meeting' descends into chaos John Leguizamo: Trump was more 'aggressive' about courting Latino vote MORE (Fla.-26)

Rep. Donna Shalala Donna Edna ShalalaTrump gains with Latino voters driven by rural support The Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots Republican women break barriers in House on election night MORE (Fla.-27)

Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Axne wins reelection in Iowa MORE (Iowa-01)

Rep. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonRace for House ag chair heats up Van Drew fends off challenge from Kennedy after party switch The Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots MORE (Minn.-07)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.-02)

Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornThe Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots Republican women break barriers in House on election night Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night MORE (Okla.-05)

Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamClyburn: 'Defund the police' slogan hurt Democratic candidates The Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots Republican women break barriers in House on election night MORE (S.C.-01)

House Republican incumbents who lost

Open House seats picked up by Democrats

GA-07 (Rep. Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallBustos won't seek to chair DCCC again in wake of 2020 results The Hill's Campaign Newsletter: Election Day – Part 4 Democrat Bourdeaux flips Georgia House seat MORE)

NC-02 (Rep. George Holding George Edward Bell HoldingDemocrat Deborah Ross wins open seat in North Carolina, flipping seat Live updates: Democrats seek to extend House advantage GOP lawmaker says US-UK negotiators working 'fast and furious' on trade deal MORE)

NC-06 (Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerDemocrat Kathy Manning wins open seat in North Carolina, flipping seat Live updates: Democrats seek to extend House advantage Want to prevent Democrat destruction? Save our Senate MORE)

Open House seats picked up by Republicans

MI-03 (Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashRomney congratulates Biden after victory The Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE, who quit the Republican Party and became a Libertarian)

Pending Races (Incumbents)

CA-21 (Rep. TJ Cox (R))

CA-25 (Rep. Mike Garcia (R))

CA-39 (Rep. Gil Cisneros Gilbert (Gil) Ray CisnerosMORE (D))

IL-14 (Rep. Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Is there a nurse in the 'House'? Hillicon Valley: Congressional antitrust report rips tech firms | Facebook tightens ban on QAnon content | Social media groups urged to weed out disinformation targeting minority voters MORE (D))

IA-02 (Open -- Rep. David Loebsack (D))

NY-01 (Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinHouse GOP celebrates unexpected gains Bipartisan bill would strengthen nation's infrastructure — reducing flood risk Democrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade MORE (R))

ADVERTISEMENT

NY-02 (Open -- Rep. Pete King Peter (Pete) KingDemocrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade Treasury withheld nearly M from FDNY 9/11 health program Trump holds private funeral service for brother Robert Trump at White House MORE (R))

NY-11 (Rep. Max Rose Max RoseHouse Democrats fall way short in disappointing night The Hill's Morning Report - Too close to call Overnight Defense: More veterans running for office, but numbers in Congress dwindling | Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 19 | US forces rescue American hostage in Nigeria MORE (D))

NY-18 (Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D))

NY-19 (Rep. Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoNext Congress expected to have record diversity Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Democrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts MORE (D))

NY-22 (Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D))

NY-24 (Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoFitzpatrick wins reelection in Pennsylvania Warren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates Trump fuels and frustrates COVID-19 relief talks MORE (R))

UT-04 (Rep. Ben McAdams (D))