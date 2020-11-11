Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff

Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock’s (D) campaign blasted reported plans by Facebook and Google to extend their post-election bans on political advertising ahead of his pivotal runoff election.

The companies previously said the bans, intended to combat misinformation, would likely stay in place for a week after the election with the possibility for extension. Both companies are now set to extend the bans further as President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE and other Republicans continue to challenge the results of the presidential election after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE was projected the winner over the weekend.

A campaign spokesperson for Warnock, who will face off against Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPence cancels vacation in Florida: report Election officials in states across the country report no evidence of widespread voter fraud: NYT Georgia GOP House lawmakers add to pressure secretary of state MORE (R) on Jan. 5, called plans to extend the ban “ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Facebook and Google have made an irresponsible decision to ban political ads during the critical weeks of this runoff election and it cannot stand,” Terrence Clark, communications director for Warnock’s Senate campaign, said in a statement.

“There are other measures these platforms should and must take to address disinformation,” Clark said. “But preventing campaigns from sharing crucial information about how to register to vote, sign up for an absentee ballot and how to ensure their vote counts amounts to voter suppression.”

He added that both companies should make “an exemption in these runoffs to allow candidates to communicate with voters on these platforms.”

Asked if an exception for the Georgia runoffs might be made, a spokesperson for Facebook said the ban “applies to all ads about politics and social issues in the US and we aren’t able to provide a specific end date for this temporary pause.”

Google did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Hill. ADVERTISEMENT

The race between Warnock and Loeffler, who was appointed following the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonLobbying world Ossoff challenges Perdue to three debates ahead of January Senate runoff The Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots MORE (R), is only one of two Georgia senate runoffs set for early next year.

The Peach State will also see a runoff between Sen. David Perdue David PerdueAbrams raises M for Georgia Democrats in Senate runoffs The Hill's Morning Report - Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Senate roadblocks threaten to box in Biden MORE (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff after both fell short of clinching 50 percent of the vote in last week’s election.

Democrats need to win both races to capture the Senate majority.