Rick Scott taps top aides to head Senate campaign committee

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will tap two senior aides to run the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) when he takes over next year ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Jackie Schutz Zeckman, Scott’s chief of staff and the veteran operative who managed Scott’s 2018 Senate campaign, will become the NRSC’s next executive director. Chris Hartline, Scott’s Senate communications director, will become the group’s chief spokesman.

Zeckman has served Scott for almost a decade, beginning with his first term as Florida’s governor. Hartline is a longtime Republican spokesman and a veteran of Scott’s gubernatorial administration before he joined the 2018 campaign.

Scott won election this week to replace outgoing NRSC Chairman Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungMcConnell reelected as Senate GOP leader GOP senator in quarantine after being exposed to staffer with COVID-19 Rick Scott running to chair Senate GOP campaign arm MORE (R-Ind.), who led the group over the past two years. Scott’s elevation will put him in a position to meet with and pitch top Republican donors around the country ahead of the 2024 presidential contest, if he decides to run for the Republican nomination.

Republicans will defend at least 20 Senate seats in 2022, and perhaps 21 seats if Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPence cancels vacation in Florida: report Election officials in states across the country report no evidence of widespread voter fraud: NYT Georgia GOP House lawmakers add to pressure secretary of state MORE (R) wins a special election runoff to be held in January in Georgia. Republican incumbents have already said they will retire in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, and the GOP will defend battleground states like Wisconsin, Iowa and Florida, where Scott’s seat mate Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTop Republicans signal support for CIA director amid talk of her possible ouster Senate Republicans urge Trump to go all-in on Georgia CIA director meets with McConnell amid speculation over possible firing MORE (R) will be up for election.

Democrats are defending 13 seats in the midterm elections. None of the Democrats up for a new term are running in states President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE won in 2020. Sen.-elect Mark KellyMark KellyChamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Error in Arizona: 86 percent of vote in, not 98 percent Former McCain adviser says Biden flipping Arizona could be late senator's 'revenge' MORE (D-Ariz.) is likely to face a significant challenge in a state that will be at the center of the political map going forward.