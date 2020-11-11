Trump backs McDaniel for another term as RNC chair

President Trump Donald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE on Wednesday backed Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRNC announces post-election layoffs Fox cuts away from McEnany press conference Republican clerk pushes back on GOP chair's 'categorically false' claim MORE for a third term leading the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC),” Trump tweeted Wednesday evening. “With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history - and we will win!”

McDaniel has headed the RNC since 2017, after serving as chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party. She is the second woman to be elected to serve as RNC chair and is also a member of the Romney family.

Trump’s announcement comes about a week after the 2020 election. Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE was declared the winner of the presidential race on Saturday, but Trump has refused to concede and instead pushed forward on challenging the results.

McDaniel has been one of Trump’s most fervent defenders and has been vocal in challenging the results of last week’s election and raising allegations of voter fraud that have not been substantiated.

The move effectively ensures that McDaniel will remain in the position barring any major change.

The development comes after Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) was elected to serve as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.