Graham donating $1M to Republican Georgia senators in crucial runoff races

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGeorgia's Raphael Warnock and the new capital of Black America Loser.com redirects to Trump's Wikipedia page Jaime Harrison says he'd consider DNC chair if offered MORE (R-S.C.) said Thursday that he is donating $1 million to help GOP Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerRick Scott taps top aides to head Senate campaign committee Atlanta Journal-Constitution criticizes Loeffler, Perdue as assaulting Georgia's election system Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff MORE and David Perdue David PerdueAtlanta Journal-Constitution criticizes Loeffler, Perdue as assaulting Georgia's election system Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff Voters split on candidates in Georgia Senate runoffs: poll MORE fight to retain their senate seats in crucial January runoffs.

“I'm going to donate a million dollars to Senator Loeffler and Perdue from my campaign to make sure they have the resources to combat a tsunami of liberal money about to sink Georgia,” Graham said in an interview on "Fox and Friends."

Loeffler and Perdue are facing off against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof, respectively, on Jan. 5.

Democrats would need to capture both seats in order to get control of the Senate.

Graham said that Republicans would be "in trouble" if they don't combat the Democrat's donor platform ActBlue, which raised a record-breaking $1.5 billion from July through September. The GOP’s donor platform WinRed raised $1 billion over the course of the election cycle.

“We’ve got to get better. I've got 2 million donors. I'm going to ask my donors to help Georgia,” he said, adding, "And I would encourage every other Republican just don't go to Georgia, give to Georgia."

According to a poll from Remington Research Group released Thursday, Loeffler and Warnock are statistically tied at 49 percent to 48 percent with a 2.6 point margin of error. The same polling data showed Perdue ahead of Ossoff by 4 percent, 50 to 46.

Graham said that the races “mean everything about the structure” of the nation, warning that Democrats would expand the Supreme Court and change the Electoral College if they win.

“What we're trying to do is stop the most radical agenda in the history of American politics from being enacted,” he said. “And Georgia stands in the way of socialism for America.”

The historically red state flipped this year, backing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as 'inoffensive and not too bitter' Deb Haaland says 'of course' she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE, the first time the state voted blue since former President Clinton was elected in 1992. A hand recount of the election was announced on Wednesday.