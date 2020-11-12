Iowa House candidate to file for recount

With the race still too close to call, Democratic Iowa House candidate Rita Hart is expected to ask for a recount in all 24 counties of the state's 2nd District.

Hart’s campaign said it will make the request by a Friday deadline.

According to The New York Times, Hart and her Republican opponent Mariannette Miller-Meeks both currently have about 50 percent of the vote with 89 percent of expected ballots in.

"With so much at stake in this election and such a slim margin separating the candidates, Iowans deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted,” said Hart’s campaign manager Zach Meunier. “Over the last several days, multiple consequential errors have materialized in this race that have serious implications for the district's future representation."

Candidates have three days after the votes have been certified to request a recount, the Des Moines Register reports, and Iowa counties have 18 days after certification to conduct a recount.

Though only leading by 48 votes, Miller-Meeks declared herself the victor of the election on Wednesday.

In a statement, Miller-Meeks said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District and acknowledge my opponent Rita Hart's grace and positive demeanor during this challenging campaign."

Media outlets such as The Associated Press have yet to declare a winner.