Stacey Abrams on Georgia recount: 'I wish them well' but we know Biden won

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday expressed certainty that Georgia’s recount of the 2020 election results will uphold that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as 'inoffensive and not too bitter' Deb Haaland says 'of course' she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE won the state.

During an appearance on "The View," Abrams said she doesn’t know how long the recount would take, but that she’s “absolutely certain” that Biden’s lead is “insurmountable” and “absolute.”

“I wish them well, but we know that Joe Biden is going to be, not only the president of the United States, but the first president in 30 years from the Democratic Party to carry Georgia,” Abrams said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced a hand recount of the ballots cast in the state as Biden holds a slim lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona's GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America's economic engines | Progressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE amid pressure from the GOP to take action. The audit is expected to be done by Nov. 20, when the state must certify its election results.

Trump and Republicans have used baseless allegations of voter fraud to explain the 14,000-vote margin that separates Trump from Biden in the historically red state.

Abrams said that Republicans have the right to follow the law, which “permits this type of behavior.” She noted that during her gubernatorial race in 2018, her campaign went to court to ensure every vote was counted.

“During my election in 2018, we fought through the courts to make sure every vote got counted,” Abrams said. “Sadly, they just want to do a recount of what we’ve already accomplished."

Regardless of how the recount goes, Biden will still have enough electoral votes to win the White House. With pending calls from Georgia and North Carolina, and hesitance from some media outlets to call Arizona, the former vice president still has 279 votes after winning Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.