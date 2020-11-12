RNC chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Republican National Committee chief of staff Richard Walters has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making him the latest in a number of Republican officials to be diagnosed with the virus.

An RNC official confirmed that Walters has tested positive and said that the party “is following CDC guidance and notifying staff who came in contact with him.”

His case was revealed shortly after news that Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiThe Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - 24 hours to go Buttigieg denounces Trump campaign for 'suppressing voters' calling it 'a stain on that campaign forever' Sunday shows - Election countdown dominates MORE, a senior adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona's GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America's economic engines | Progressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE’s reelection campaign, had also tested positive for COVID-19. The cases do not appear to have an immediate connection.

Lewandowski is one of several individuals present at the White House election night event last week who have since tested positive for the virus. Walters was not at the White House on election night, the RNC official said.

Other members of Trump’s circle who have tested positive for the virus in the past week include chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsWhite House political director tests positive for COVID-19 after attending election night event: report White House uncertainty grows over Trump post-election actions The Hill's Morning Report - Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets MORE, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonWhite House political director tests positive for COVID-19 after attending election night event: report The Hill's Morning Report - Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Ben Carson says there are 'multiple possibilities' for how he got COVID-19 MORE, and White House political director Brian Jack, all of whom were at the election night party.

News of the two cases comes more than a week after the election.