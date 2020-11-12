Republicans join forces to raise cash for Georgia Senate runoffs

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the campaigns of Sens. David Perdue David PerdueAtlanta Journal-Constitution criticizes Loeffler, Perdue as assaulting Georgia's election system Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff Voters split on candidates in Georgia Senate runoffs: poll MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerRick Scott taps top aides to head Senate campaign committee Atlanta Journal-Constitution criticizes Loeffler, Perdue as assaulting Georgia's election system Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff MORE (R-Ga.) have raked in a combined $32 million over the past six days as they prepare for a pair of Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine the balance of power in the upper chamber in 2021 and beyond.

In addition to the fundraising effort, the NRSC has already dispatched more than a dozen staffers to the state in a push to build out a presidential-level voter contact program ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the investments, which were later confirmed by the NRSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans have so far secured 50 Senate seats in the next Congress, while Democrats trail with 48 after coming up short in a handful of states that they had targeted this year.

That means that party control of the chamber will hinge on the outcome of the two Senate runoffs in Georgia. Democrats will need to win both in order to gain a majority vote in the upper chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGOP senator says Biden should get access to intelligence briefings GOP lawmaker blasts Cuomo's new round of COVID-19 restrictions The overlooked significance Kamala Harris brought to the Biden-Harris ticket MORE casting the tie-breaking vote.

Perdue is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff after neither candidate managed to clear the 50-percent vote threshold needed to win the Senate race outright.

Loeffler, meanwhile, will go head-to-head with Democrat Raphael Warnock. The two emerged as the top vote-getters last week after a 20-person “jungle primary” sparked by the retirement of former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonWarnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff Lobbying world Ossoff challenges Perdue to three debates ahead of January Senate runoff MORE (R-Ga.) late last year.

Money has already flooded into Georgia in preparation for the runoffs. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams announced earlier this week that she had pulled in some $6 million to help both Ossoff and Warnock.

And on Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGeorgia's Raphael Warnock and the new capital of Black America Loser.com redirects to Trump's Wikipedia page Jaime Harrison says he'd consider DNC chair if offered MORE (R-S.C.) said that his campaign had donated $1 million to the NRSC in support of Loeffler and Perdue. The South Carolina senator's campaign said that he had also raised $1.1 million for Perdue and Loeffler since Monday.