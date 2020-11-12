The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP senators say Biden deserves intel briefings l Biden speaks with Democratic leaders about COVID l Where the Georgia runoffs stand

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail:

PROGRAMMING NOTE: It’s been a pleasure for us to provide readers with the latest campaign news of the day during the 2020 cycle, but we’re winding things down for now. Catch the final edition of The Hill’s Campaign Report next Wednesday.

On to the news...

President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona's GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America's economic engines | Progressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE continues to protest the outcome of the election, but Republicans on Capitol Hill are pressuring the administration to take steps to recognize Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as 'inoffensive and not too bitter' Deb Haaland says 'of course' she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE as the president-elect.

Several Senate Republicans told The Hill’s Jordain Carney on Thursday that Biden should begin receiving government intelligence briefings, as is customary for incoming presidents.

It’s important to note that some of these GOP senators are not ready to say that Trump lost the election, arguing instead that he should be able to call for recounts where appropriate and challenge instances of fraud where there is proof of malfeasance.



But granting Biden access to intelligence briefings would be a step toward paving the way for a smooth transition of power.

“I would think, especially on classified briefings, the answer is yes.” — Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyOvernight Defense: Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper | Worries grow about rudderless post-election Pentagon | Esper firing hints at broader post-election shake-up | Pelosi says Esper firing shows Trump intent on sowing 'chaos' Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper Election scrambles prospects for next COVID-19 relief bill MORE

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence isn’t interacting with Biden’s transition team at the moment because the General Services Administration hasn’t certified Biden as the winner.

As Jonathan Easley has reported, Biden’s team is playing it cool. Rather than raising a stink or suing for access to government transition funds or briefings, Biden is setting up his own agency review teams and getting his own intelligence briefings.

Biden is expected to begin building his Cabinet over the next two weeks. He named his longtime adviser Ron Klain as his chief of staff late Wednesday night.

The Hill: Biden chooses chief of staff who matches the moment.



Biden has also begun working with Congress. On Thursday, he spoke with Democratic leadership about addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the need for a stimulus deal in the lame-duck session.

And the president-elect has also been fielding calls from world leaders. He got a big one on Thursday when he spoke with Pope Francis Pope FrancisPope Francis pledges to eliminate sexual abuse in church in wake of McCarrick report Vatican report says Pope John Paul II was warned about McCarrick, exonerates Pope Francis Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in the Florida Keys, expected to strengthen MORE. Biden is only the second Catholic to be elected president.

BIDEN’S CABINET STRATEGY



Meanwhile, the president-elect’s Cabinet recruiting strategy could be running into some roadblocks in the Senate where the narrow margin could prevent him from picking sitting lawmakers from serving in his administration.



Normally, Congress would be a prime recruiting ground for an incoming administration. We’ve heard names like Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenProgressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team Overnight Defense: Afghan war critic who said Europe too welcoming to 'Muslim invaders' installed at Pentagon | Trump, Biden mark Veterans Day with wreath layings | Senate Dems warn against nixing plan to change Confederate base names GOP senator: Biden Cabinet picks will be a 'discussion' with Republican Senate MORE, Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: Biden wins America's economic engines | Progressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic Progressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team Bernie Sanders confirms interest in becoming Biden's Labor secretary MORE and Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharSenate Democrats reelect Schumer as leader by acclamation Sanders celebrates Biden-Harris victory: 'Thank God democracy won out' How Biden got across the finish line MORE floated as potential Cabinet picks.

However, plucking a Democratic Senator could open the door for Republicans to snatch the seat.



“I think the vice president understands that politics is a game of addition and multiplication, not subtraction and division,” Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright told The Hill.



“I can’t see a scenario where [Biden] will risk losing numbers in the Senate that he would need to deliver an agenda that is so critical,” he continued. “You could argue the same point with a swing-district member of Congress.”

Jordain Carney and Julia Manchester have more.



THE RUNOFFS:

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the campaigns of Sens. David Perdue David PerdueRepublicans join forces to raise cash for Georgia Senate runoffs Georgia's top election official to quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19 Graham donating M to Republican Georgia senators in crucial runoff races MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerRick Scott taps top aides to head Senate campaign committee Atlanta Journal-Constitution criticizes Loeffler, Perdue as assaulting Georgia's election system Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff MORE (R-Ga.) have pulled in some $32 million in the past six days as they gear up for the eight-week sprint to Georgia’s Senate runoffs.



The joint fundraising effort is the latest sign of the urgency with which both parties are treating the races. So far, Republicans are set to enter the next Congress with 50 seats and Democrats with 48. That means the fate of party control in the Senate in 2021 and beyond rests with the runoffs in Georgia.



Perdue is set to face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler will go head-to-head with Democrat Raphael Warnock.



In preparation for the runoffs, the NRSC has deployed more than a dozen staffers to Georgia as it looks to build out a presidential-level voter contact operation. Meanwhile, other Senate Republicans are getting involved; Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGeorgia's Raphael Warnock and the new capital of Black America Loser.com redirects to Trump's Wikipedia page Jaime Harrison says he'd consider DNC chair if offered MORE (R-S.C.) announced on Thursday that his campaign had donated $1 million to the NRSC, while he raised another $1.1 million for Loeffler and Perdue’s campaigns.

On the Democratic side, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s group Fair Fight announced that it had raised $9.8 million between last Friday and Nov. 10 to help Ossoff and Warnock.



At the same time, the ad wars are ramping up, with Loeffler pouring more than $1 million into two new ads attacking Warnock.



The Hill’s Max Greenwood has more on the state of play in Georgia here.