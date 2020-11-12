Biden campaign manager: McCarthy, GOP will feel pressure from constituents to accept president-elect

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as 'inoffensive and not too bitter' Deb Haaland says 'of course' she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE's deputy campaign manager said Thursday that she is expecting that constituents will place pressure on the GOP to acknowledge Biden's win in this year's presidential election.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Hill's 12:30 Report: World reacts to Biden's election win Andrew Yang moving to Georgia to help Democrats in Senate runoffs Republican Maryland governor: 'Whether you like it or not, it's time to get behind the winner of the race' MORE, Kate Bedingfield said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse report says lawmakers could securely cast remote votes amid pandemic McCarthy says best way for GOP to fundraise is 'just let Nancy Pelosi and AOC talk' Veterans Day: On a day of observance we commit to action MORE (Calif.), as well as other Republican lawmakers, will face pressure from the voters to make the acknowledgment despite many of them currently declining to do so, The Washington Post reported.

“I think that he’s going to feel the pressure from his constituents, just as others all across this country are going to feel,” Bedingfield told Tapper, according to the Post. “I mean, people overwhelmingly voted for the Biden-Harris ticket, but don’t forget, they also overwhelmingly voted for unity. They overwhelmingly voted for a leader who can find consensus, who can make progress, who can actually move the ball forward.”

Some in the Republican party have backed President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona's GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America's economic engines | Progressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE's unsupported claims of voting irregularities in this year's election as well as his failure to concede. McCarthy along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellEducation employment falls 8.8 percent: Pew Puerto Rico's statehood piques Congress's interest post-election Trump supporter Robert Jeffress urges Christians to pray for President-elect Biden MORE (R-Ky.) have not yet recognized Biden as the winner of the election.

Rep. Tom Reed Tom ReedOvernight Health Care: COVID-19 cases rising in every state | Wisconsin health official warns state nearing 'tipping point' | Fauci predicts data from Moderna vaccine within a week House GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect An investment in R&D is an investment in America's future MORE (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday called for Biden to be recognized.

"Joe Biden has rightfully earned the title of being the projected president-elect and that should be recognized," he said at the time.