Obama 'troubled' by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: 'That's a dangerous path'

Former President Obama hit GOP lawmakers for “going along with” President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report Arizona's GOP AG says people voted Republican, but not for Trump On The Money: Biden wins America's economic engines | Progressives praise Biden's picks for economic transition team | Restaurants go seasonal with winter shutdowns during pandemic MORE’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud in the race for the White House against President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBrewery launches new Biden beer described as 'inoffensive and not too bitter' Deb Haaland says 'of course' she would serve as Interior secretary under Biden State Department won't give Biden messages from foreign leaders: report MORE, with Obama warning that Republicans are on “a dangerous path.”

Obama told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that Trump’s claims “appear to be motivated in part because the president doesn’t like to lose and never admits loss.”

“I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally, and that’s a dangerous path,” Obama said in a clip from a new interview with “60 Minutes” released Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press, Fox News, CNN and a slate of other news outlets have called the presidential election for the former vice president. However, Trump and his campaign have raised allegations of voter fraud in critical battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Republican lawmakers have largely expressed support for the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to election results in states across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellEducation employment falls 8.8 percent: Pew Puerto Rico's statehood piques Congress's interest post-election Trump supporter Robert Jeffress urges Christians to pray for President-elect Biden MORE (R-Ky.) has said that Trump is “100 percent within his rights [to] weigh his legal options” in the election.

Trump on Tuesday claimed that Dominion Voting Systems, a Denver-based company that supplies voting machines, struck a total of 2.7 million Trump votes from its devices, including 221,000 in Pennsylvania. The company immediately denied the claims.

The Trump campaign and Nevada state Republicans this week also dropped their challenge in the State Supreme Court to ballot counting in the Las Vegas area. There are still two active cases in the state related to the presidential election.

GOP Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTrump supporter Robert Jeffress urges Christians to pray for President-elect Biden Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election MORE (Utah), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiPuerto Rico's statehood piques Congress's interest post-election Trump supporter Robert Jeffress urges Christians to pray for President-elect Biden Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election MORE (Alaska), Ben Sasse Ben SasseTrump supporter Robert Jeffress urges Christians to pray for President-elect Biden Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election Former GOP congressman calls for Biden to receive presidential briefings MORE (Neb.) and a handful of other Republican elected officials have publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.

Biden leads Trump 290 electoral votes to 217, according to races called by the AP. The outlet has not yet called races in Georgia and North Carolina.

Obama's full interview is set to air Sunday.