Biden takes Arizona, first Democrat to win there since 1996

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama 'troubled' by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: 'That's a dangerous path' MORE is projected to win Arizona, making him the first Democrat to win the state since 1996.

The projection comes over a week after polls closed on Election Day.

Multiple news outlets called the race in Biden’s favor around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Fox News was the first outlet to call the state in Biden’s favor last week, which drew the ire of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Ivy League cancels winter sports amid US COVID-19 pandemic surge MORE and his allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press had also called the race in Biden’s favor last week.

Biden’s win is largely credited to Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county which is home to Phoenix, as well as an influx of young and Latino voters changing the demographics of the state.

The last Democrat to win the historically-Republican stronghold was Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMcEnany refers questions back to White House during Fox appearance as campaign adviser American Democracy: Still the envy of the world Voters split on candidates in Georgia Senate runoffs: poll MORE in 1996. Before then, Harry Truman was the last to win the state in 1948.

Trump won the state by 3.5 points in 2016.

The projection late Thursday came days after the race was called for Biden last weekend.