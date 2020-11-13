Trump campaign ends voter fraud hotline after it's filled with prank calls

The Trump campaign has ended a hotline it established last week for people to report voter fraud allegations after the line was filled with prank calls.

The campaign established a conference room dedicated to the hotline where staffers could take the calls, CNN reported. However, unidentified sources told the outlet that many of the calls were spam or individuals mocking the hotline.

The campaign is establishing a website where users can submit voter fraud allegations.

ABC News reported last week that the hotline, which also directed callers to a voicemail box, was flooded with messages mocking the campaign in the wake of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama 'troubled' by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: 'That's a dangerous path' MORE winning the race for the White House.

The president’s son, Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpMost Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election Hundreds of Trump supporters protest election results in Pennsylvania Trump campaign voter fraud hotline flooded with prank calls MORE, last week claimed that the Democratic National Committee was “spamming our voter fraud hotline,” although he did not provide evidence for the allegation.

The @DNC is spamming our voter fraud hotline to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving! Wonder what they have to hide. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 7, 2020

The Associated Press and other news organizations projected that Biden won the presidential election on Saturday after he won key battleground states including Pennsylvania and Arizona.

The president has refused to concede to Biden and claimed without evidence that there was widespread fraud in the election. His campaign has also filed legal challenges to election results in swing states across the country, including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.