McSally concedes Arizona Senate race

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyFive takeaways from the battle for the Senate Susan Collins: 'We must all respect the outcome of elections' Democrats frustrated, GOP jubilant in Senate fight MORE (R) has conceded her race to Sen.-elect Mark KellyMark KellyRick Scott taps top aides to head Senate campaign committee Chamber-endorsed Dems struggle on election night Error in Arizona: 86 percent of vote in, not 98 percent MORE (D) more than a week after Election Day.

“With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race. I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best,” McSally said in a statement Friday.

“It has been an absolute honor to fight for and serve Arizona in the U.S. Senate, especially during these unprecedented times,” she added. “I will always be inspired by the strength, resilience, innovation, and compassion that I witnessed from Arizonans as I traveled throughout our great state. I will never forget what I learned from all of you.”

McSally, a former House member and the first woman to fly in combat, thanked her supporters and aides and did not say what her plans are once she leaves office.

“While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race. I am thankful for the more than 1.6 million Arizonans who voted for me and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and prayers to our campaign. Like nearly everything in my life, it was a high-risk, high-purpose fight,” she said.

“After fighting for our country for more than three decades — the last nine [years] in the political arena — I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest.”

McSally first ran for the Senate in 2018 to fill the vacancy left by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeThe Hill's Morning Report - ObamaCare front and center; transition standoff continues Republicans who could serve in a Biden government CNN's Dana Bash: Trump loss in Arizona would be 'John McCain's last laugh' MORE (R). She lost that race to now-Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) but was then appointed to the vacancy left by the death of Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainObama memoir: Palin VP pick took GOP in direction McCain 'abhorred' Republicans who could serve in a Biden government Cindy McCain on Biden win: 'I think my husband would be very pleased' MORE (R). Last week’s race was to determine who will serve the remainder of McCain’s term, which ends in 2022.

She lost by more than 2 points to Kelly, a gun control activist and former astronaut.

McSally rankled Democrats last week after she refused to concede even after her race was called by several media outlets in Kelly’s favor, mirroring President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Ivy League cancels winter sports amid US COVID-19 pandemic surge MORE’s refusal to accept his loss in the presidential race.