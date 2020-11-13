Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama 'troubled' by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: 'That's a dangerous path' MORE is considering former Federal Reserve Chair Janet YellenJanet Louise YellenFed formally adopts new approach to balance inflation, unemployment Federal Reserve chief to outline plans for inflation, economy The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - First lady casts Trump as fighter for the 'forgotten' MORE to be his Treasury secretary, Bloomberg News reports.
According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter say Yellen is among Biden's contenders for the position and noted that she has canceled at least one upcoming speaking engagement as she is considered.
The other Treasury names on Biden's list reportedly include Fed Governor Lael Brainard and former Fed Vice Chair Roger Ferguson.